Philippines to get another 1.5M Sinovac jabs on May 7 â€” Palace
A Sinovac Biotech LTD vaccine candidate for COVID-19 coronavirus is on display at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on September 6, 2020.
AFP/Noel Celis

Philippines to get another 1.5M Sinovac jabs on May 7 — Palace

(Philstar.com) - April 29, 2021 - 12:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Over a million more doses of the CoronaVac, the vaccine developed by Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech, are expected to arrive in the Philippines next week, Malacañang said Thursday. 

"On May 7, we will receive another 1.5 million doses of Sinovac," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in Filipino during a virtual briefing. 

The shipment will top up the 500,000 doses of CoronaVac that arrived early Thursday morning.

The additional 1.5 million jobs will also bring the total number of doses received from Sinovac to 5 million, a million which were donated by the Chinese manufacturer. 

The Philippines has procured a total of 25 million vaccines from Sinovac. 

Last month, the country also received 525,600 doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca through the World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility. Deliveries of additional AstraZeneca jabs are expected to be delayed.

An initial 15,000-dose shipment of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V was also expected to arrive on Wednesday but was again delayed due to logistical challenges, in a setback for the country’s already slow vaccine rollout.

Since the start of the vaccination program in March, 1.8 million vaccine doses have been administered. Of the total, only 246,801 people have been fully vaccinated, while 1.5 million have received their first dose.

Although the government wants to inoculate up to 70 million people this year, only healthcare workers, senior citizens and people with comorbidities are being vaccinated at the moment due to the limited supply of jabs. 

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico 

