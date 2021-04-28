#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
China berated for claiming jurisdiction over West Philippine Sea
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) conduct comprehensive maritime exercises in the West Philippine Sea on April 24, 2021.
Philipppine Coast Guard Facebook page

China berated for claiming jurisdiction over West Philippine Sea

(Philstar.com) - April 28, 2021 - 6:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has every right to conduct maritime exercises in the West Philippine Sea, two senators said Wednesday in response to Beijing's call on Manila to stop doing so. 

They said this in response to China's claim of jurisdiction over the West Philippine Sea after the Philippine Coast Guard conducted maritime exercises in the area. 

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin in a press briefing held Monday also called on the Philippines to "respect China's sovereignty and rights and interests, and stop actions complicating the situation and escalating disputes." 

But Sen. Risa Hontiveros said China is again "contorting facts to suit her baseless claims."

"Let us make it clear: Beijing has been the one disrespecting the Philippines’ sovereignty; not the other way around," she said. "In truth, it is China that has been harassing our fisherfolk, reclaiming land in territories she does not own, and even using war vessels to chase off Filipino civilians." 

"If China truly wants respect, she should stop twisting and contesting the basic principles of international law. Just accept the hard truth: the West Philippine Sea belongs to us, not you."  

Meanwhile, Sen. Joel Villanueva disputed claims that the PCG's drills escalated tensions. 

"The intention is to patrol our seas, which involves a few civilian ships, less than 10, and not an armed floating militia numbering hundreds of vessels," he said, referencing the outsized presence of Chinese ships in Philippine waters in recent weeks. 

READ: Over 200 Chinese militia ships spotted in West Philippine SeaChinese missile boats drive away Filipino TV crew in West Philippine Sea

"It is a peaceful exercise of our rights. It is to check on our fishing grounds. It is not an advance party of a reclamation expedition. Our ships are going there in peace." 

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Wednesday ordered the filing of a diplomatic protest over China's remarks. 

A government task force also reported the continued illegal presence of three Chinese Coast Guard ships in Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal, one in the municipality of Kalayaan in Palawan and another one in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal.

"If China sincerely wants to avoid escalation, it should pull back her navy and maritime militia. China can’t even respect freedom of navigation on the high seas, and now she wants respect for her unfounded nine-dash line?" Hontiveros said. 

"It seems that China is the one hallucinating. She must be the one living in an alternate reality."

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Patricia Lourdes Viray 

CHINA JOEL VILLANUEVA RISA HONTIVEROS SENATE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
OSG lawyers wither during interpellation on anti-terror law
OSG lawyers wither during interpellation on anti-terror law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 hours ago
Assistant solicitors general tasked to defend the government in the case fumbled during interpellation.
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila mayors to defer to Duterte's decision on quarantine status
Metro Manila mayors to defer to Duterte's decision on quarantine status
7 hours ago
“The MMC just recommends to the IATF. Hence, it is within the purview of President Rodrigo Duterte to decide on the...
Headlines
fbfb
Biden nominates Fil-Am veteran as US Air Force undersecretary
Biden nominates Fil-Am veteran as US Air Force undersecretary
9 hours ago
The White House announced Gina Ortiz Jones, an Iraq war veteran, as nominee for undersecretary of the US Air Force under the...
Headlines
fbfb
China asks Philippines to stop activities, exercises in West Philippine Sea
China asks Philippines to stop activities, exercises in West Philippine Sea
By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
China reasserted its claim of sovereignty over islets and land features in the West Philippine Sea and asked Manila to stop...
Headlines
fbfb
China coast guard ships illegally remain in West Philippine Sea &mdash; task force
China coast guard ships illegally remain in West Philippine Sea — task force
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) reported continued illegal presence of three CCG ships in Panatag...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Teachers are not machines': Solon hits August 23 school year opening
'Teachers are not machines': Solon hits August 23 school year opening
1 hour ago
"Our teachers are not machines," said Rep. France Castro on DepEd's plan for an August 23 opening of the next school yea...
Headlines
fbfb
Entry ban on travelers from India also covers Filipinos, DOH clarifies
Entry ban on travelers from India also covers Filipinos, DOH clarifies
1 hour ago
The travel restriction will start on April 29 to May 14. Those with travel history to India are also covered by the move...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte urged to certify bill vs red-tagging as urgent after DOJ acknowledges need
Duterte urged to certify bill vs red-tagging as urgent after DOJ acknowledges need
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
Drilon's bill received a significant nod from Justice Secretary Guevarra who told reporters that enacting a law that...
Headlines
fbfb
Over 240K people already fully vaccinated vs COVID-19 &mdash; DOH
Over 240K people already fully vaccinated vs COVID-19 — DOH
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Latest data showed that since the start of the vaccination program in March, 1,809,801 vaccine doses have been administered...
Headlines
fbfb
'Barangayanihan' project a publicity stunt to curb criticism &mdash; groups
'Barangayanihan' project a publicity stunt to curb criticism — groups
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
The national police this week began rolling out its  "PNP Barangayanihan", a police version of community pantries...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with