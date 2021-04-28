Immigration to conduct stricter passport inspections for ban on travelers from India

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration on Wednesday said they will inspect each page on the passports of travelers entering the country amid the travel ban for those coming from India that will take effect after midnight on Thursday.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Tuesday night announced a two-week ban on the entry of travelers from India starting April 29 as the South Asian country struggles with a dramatic increase in cases.

In a statement, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said they received the IATF resolution that imposes a ban on passengers from India or who have a travel history to India in the last 14 days preceding their arrival.

"The IATF deems that this proactive restriction must be put in place to slow down the surge in COVID-19 cases, stop further spread of variants, and allow the health system to prepare, essentially protecting more lives," Morente added.

The Department of Health said the travel ban also covers Filipinos coming from India or who has travel history to India in the past two weeks.

BI Port Operations Division Carlos Capulong assured the public that immigration officers are “conducting 100% passport inspection to determine the travel history of an arriving person.”

If found that the passenger has been to India in the last 14 days, “he will be excluded and boarded on the next available flight back to his port of origin,” Capulong added.

In an interview with CNN Philippines in the afternoon, Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval explained that they are not expecting any traveler from India to arrive in the country when the ban starts since the screening of passengers will start from their point of origin.

“Airlines won’t allow anyone with travel history as well as in the last 14 days [to India] to board,” she said.

Sandoval however said that travelers from India who will arrive before the ban starts midnight will be allowed to enter the country, “but they will be referred to the appropriate agencies to undergo strict 14-day quarantine.”

The Immigration spokesperson added that they stand ready for further directives from the IATF whether additional travel restrictions will be placed or the current ban will be expanded. — Kristine Joy Patag