Biden nominates Fil-Am veteran as US Air Force undersecretary
MANILA, Philippines — US President Joe Biden nominated a Filipino-American veteran for a post in the US Air Force.
The White House announced Gina Ortiz Jones, an Iraq war veteran, as nominee for undersecretary of the US Air Force under the Department of Defense.
The US Senate has yet to confirm her nomination.
One of my earliest memories is helping my mom study for her citizenship test. It's why to this day I know Patrick Henry...Posted by Gina Ortiz Jones on Thursday, 17 September 2020
Jones will become the highest Filipino-American appointee under the Biden administration and the first woman of color to serve as Air Force undersecretary.
According to a June 2018 report from Inquirer.net, Jones and her sister were raised by their single mother Victoria Ortiz, who immigrated to the US in the late 1970s as a domestic helper.
In 2018, Jones was the Democratic nominee for the 23rd congressional district of Texas.
She became the first openly gay and military veteran running for office in the state. However, she lost to Republican Will Hurd.
The Filipino-American launched a second congressional campaign but lost to Republican nominee Tony Gonzales. — Patricia Lourdes Viray.
Joe Biden takes office as the 46th president of the United States with an optimistic call for unity, vowing to bridge deep divides and defeat domestic extremism two weeks after a violent mob tried to undo his election victory.
On a frigid but sunny day at the very Capitol building that was assaulted on January 6, Biden was sworn in moments after Kamala Harris became America's first woman vice president, closing the book on Donald Trump's tumultuous four years.
"Democracy is precious, democracy is fragile and at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed," Biden says before a National Mall that was virtually empty due to the ultra-tight security and a raging COVID-19 pandemic that he vowed to confront immediately. — AFP
The Biden administration announces a new effort Tuesday to pressure "transnational criminal organizations" it said were involved in smuggling undocumented migrants crossing the southern border.
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas says the new Operation Sentinel will bring together multiple law and border enforcement agencies along with the State Department to make it hard for the gang members to travel internationally or move money and goods around.
"These criminal organizations put profit over human life. They routinely prey on migrants taking vast sums of money from them, in exchange for often empty promises to get them safely to the United States," Mayorkas says. — AFP
US Vice President Kamala Harris promises Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei Monday that Washington would give more help to Central American countries struggling to stop migrants from fleeing north.
Harris, who leads President Joe Biden's efforts to address the influx of migrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to the US-Mexico border, met with Giammattei by videoconference, prior to her visit to Central America scheduled for June.
"The United States plans to increase relief to the region, strengthen our cooperation to manage migration in an effective, secure and humane manner," she promises Giammattei. — AFP
President Joe Biden will propose a tax hike on the investment gains of the wealthiest individuals to pay for his new plan to help US families, a top White House economist says.
Biden this week is expected to lay out his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan that would provide national child care, paid family leave and free community college, using higher taxes on the rich to offset the hefty price tag.
The increased levy on the profits earned from sales of stocks and other assets will only impact those earning $1 million a year, a narrow sliver of American taxpayers comprising 500,000 people, said Brian Deese, head of the White House National Economic Council.
"This change will only apply to three tenths of a percent of taxpayers, which is not the top one percent, it's not even the top one half of one percent," he tells reporters, citing 2018 tax filing data. — AFP
US President Joe Biden is preparing to recognize the World War I-era killings of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as genocide, US media says.
Such a move would further inflame tensions with NATO ally Turkey, which vehemently rejects the designation that has already been adopted by dozens of other countries including France and Russia.
Biden is expected to announce the genocide designation on Saturday, the 106th anniversary of the mass killings that began in 1915, when the Ottoman Empire was battling Tsarist Russia during World War I in the region that is now Armenia, according to The New York Times and Wall Street Journal. — AFP
China's President Xi Jinping will attend US President Joe Biden's virtual climate summit this week, Beijing says, as the world's top polluting nations seek rare common ground despite wider political tensions.
Biden has invited 40 world leaders including Xi and Russia's Vladimir Putin to the meet starting on Earth Day, meant to mark Washington's return to the front lines of the fight against climate change after former president Donald Trump disengaged from the process.
The virtual summit will be the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden became president. — AFP
