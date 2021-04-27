#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Philippine Air Force pilot dead, 3 injured in chopper crash in Bohol
This satellite image shows the Getafe municipality in Bohol, where a Philippine Air Force helicopter crashed that killed its pilot and injured three others.
Google Maps

Philippine Air Force pilot dead, 3 injured in chopper crash in Bohol

(Philstar.com) - April 27, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine Air Force pilot was killed while three were injured after an MG 520 helicopter crashed on Tuesday in Getafe in Bohol.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed this in a statement, where its chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said he was saddened by the incident. 

Three members of the flight were rescued by groups from the Air Force and Bohol's disaster response office. They were brought to a hospital in Talibon for medical care.

"We send our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues as we offer our support in any we can," Sobejana said.

A report by News5 said the chopper took off from Mactan in Cebu for a maintenance flight. It crashed on the shoreline of the Bohol municipality at 9:30 a.m.

The MG 520 fleet, part of the Air Force's 15th Strike Wing, has also been grounded after the crash.

Families of the personnel involved are also being informed of the incident. The Air Force assured too that assistance will be extended to relatives of the pilot who died.

AFP said a probe will soon begin "as to the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident." — Christian Deiparine with reports from News5

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES PHILIPPINE AIR FORCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
De La Salle professors &lsquo;appalled by failure of gov't' to defend West Philippine Sea
De La Salle professors ‘appalled by failure of gov't' to defend West Philippine Sea
6 hours ago
"We re-assert that appeasement emboldens the aggressor, peace without dignity is subjugation, and asserting our rights is...
Headlines
fbfb
480K doses of Sputnik arriving April 29
480K doses of Sputnik arriving April 29
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
The second tranche comprising 480,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine will arrive in the country on April 29,...
Headlines
fbfb
Moderna applies for EUA
Moderna applies for EUA
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
American pharmaceutical company Moderna Inc. is seeking emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 situation in India 'beyond heartbreaking' &mdash; WHO chief
COVID-19 situation in India 'beyond heartbreaking' — WHO chief
By Nina Larson | 6 hours ago
The World Health Organization chief voiced alarm Monday at India's record-breaking wave of COVID-19 cases and deaths,...
Headlines
fbfb
Copycat? PNP to 'plant' civilians in community pantry-like 'Barangayanihan'
Copycat? PNP to 'plant' civilians in community pantry-like 'Barangayanihan'
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"These netizens can be planted beneficiary civilians so as to manifest community appreciations." 
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Philippine Air Force pilot dead, 3 injured in chopper crash in Bohol
Philippine Air Force pilot dead, 3 injured in chopper crash in Bohol
1 hour ago
A Philippine Air Force pilot was killed while three were injured after an MG 520 helicopter crashed on Tuesday in Getafe in...
Headlines
fbfb
8 million doses of Covaxin from India to arrive by end-May &mdash; envoy
8 million doses of Covaxin from India to arrive by end-May — envoy
2 hours ago
Philippine Ambassador to India Ramon Bagatsing Jr. on Tuesday said some eight million doses of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo&rsquo;s office calls for more volunteers for teleconsultation service
Robredo’s office calls for more volunteers for teleconsultation service
2 hours ago
The Office of the Vice President is calling for more medical and non-medical volunteers for its teleconsultation service that...
Headlines
fbfb
Ombudsman urged to review dismissal of raps vs cops over secret jail cell
Ombudsman urged to review dismissal of raps vs cops over secret jail cell
2 hours ago
“We appeal to the Ombudsman to thoroughly review their decision. It is crucial that we work together in ensuring that...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law &mdash; Day 5
play
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law — Day 5
By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
Tune in to the live audio streaming of the oral arguments scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with