AÃ±o to community pantry organizers: Work with LGUs, police
Residents line up to get free food and supplies as the Maginhawa community pantry in Quezon City reopens on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, file

Año to community pantry organizers: Work with LGUs, police

Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - April 26, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Eduardo Año is urging all community pantry organizers to coordinate with local government units (LGUs) and police to avoid a possible COVID-19 outbreak due to the initiative.

Año said that the government encourages the public to take part in the bayanihan spirit, but this should be properly coordinated to ensure that minimum health protocols are followed amid the pandemic.

“You may have given food, but this may lead to a (COVID-19) surge, outbreak or transmission, and you defeat the purpose. Coordination is important in order to avoid what happened before, wherein someone died and another was hospitalized,” he said in a mix of Filipino and English in an interview yesterday on dzBB.

Año noted that law enforcement agencies can help, especially for crowd control when an influx of people flock to community pantries, similar to what happened to the one set up by actress Angel Locsin late last week.

He likened the situation to a disaster, like earthquakes, when people tend to scramble for relief goods.

“It’s the same with a community pantry. They need the help of the LGU for coordination, because problems will always arise whenever there is no one to control (the situation),” he added.

He lauded the initiative of the Quezon City government to issue guidelines for community pantries.

The head of the Department of the Interior and Local Govenrment (DILG) said there is nothing wrong with local governments or police asking for contact details of organizers as this is needed for proper coordination.
“In my view, if your intentions are good, no hidden agenda, there’s no reason for you to withhold your name when approached by police,” he added.

In the meantime, Año said that about 61 percent of the P22.9 billion lockdown assistance allocation has been distributed to beneficiaries in the National Capital Region Plus bubble.

A total of P14.1 billion has been paid out to beneficiaries in Metro Manila, as well as the surrounding provinces of Laguna, Rizal, Cavite and Bulacan.

Año said that they are confident that the whole fund will be released before the May 15 deadline.

Step up pandemic response

Meanwhile, fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) has reiterated its call to the government to level up its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that it cannot just pass to the private sector all the work in providing aid to the poor.

“The despair of many Filipinos to fall in line with these pantries for a little extra food items is not isolated from the current social condition, wherein hunger and poverty are rampant due to criminal negligence and incompetence of the national government,” Pamalakaya national chairperson Fernando Hicap said.

“These mutual aid initiatives are inarguably applaudable, as it manifests a spirit of benevolence among ordinary Filipinos. But these mutual aid efforts, which are temporary in character, should be accompanied by government’s effective and sufficient response to the crisis,” he added.

Hicap also took a swipe at President Duterte’s supporters who are saying that the community pantries are becoming too politicized and are being used by the opposition and communist organizations to rally the people against the administration.

“The community pantry is indeed political. Its emergence across the country reflects the gross failures of the Duterte government to provide substantial aid to Filipinos amid the worsening economic crisis brought about by the pandemic,” Hicap said.

The Pamalakaya had earlier donated in a community pantry with fresh and surplus produce from its members last week. Over the weekend, it was able to replenish community pantries through donations of individual donors.

“As one of the poorest sectors, fisherfolk are unable to sustain supplying fish to community pantries, that’s why we are calling on good samaritans who wish to replenish a pantry with fresh fish, to buy fresh produce from small fishers. In this way they are helping small fisherfolk while replenishing community pantries with fresh fishery products,” Hicap said.

Hicap reiterated Pamalakaya’s call to the government to provide at least P15,000 in production subsidy and social amelioration to more than one million small fisherfolk and other workers in the fishing sector.

“A P15,000 production subsidy for small fishers will ensure that they could keep up with the increasing demand for fishery and marine products. This proposal is already a bill filed in congress, and we call on legislators to prioritize this as urgent,” Hicap said. – Elizabeth Marcelo

