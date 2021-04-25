#VACCINEWATCHPH
PNP records 53rd death from COVID-19
The revamp was implemented a month before the retirement of PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File

PNP records 53rd death from COVID-19

(Philstar.com) - April 25, 2021 - 5:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Sunday morning recorded the 53rd death of a police officer linked to the coronavirus. 

In a statement, Police Gen. Debold Sinas, PNP chief, said that the latest fatality is a 54-year-old male police commissioned officer, a lieutenant, assigned with the PNP Maritime Group at the national headquarters in Camp Crame.

On April 14, the officer was hospitalized after testing positive for the pathogen.

"He was undergoing Hemoperfusion procedure to cleanse his blood and prevent aggravating his condition," the general's statement read.

For three days starting Wednesday, Sinas said, the officer was scheduled to undergo hemodialysis but was not able to continue "due to unstable blood pressure and low oxygen level."

He succumbed to the virus on Saturday. 

"I would like to remind all our personnel to double your protection against this virus, as one of the frontliners, the people and of course your family need you," Sinas said in his statement.

"If you are not feeling well, immediately seek medical attention. Avail of the free consultation."

According to the PNP Administrative Support for COVID-19 Task Force, over 10,800 cops have already taken their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while more than 2,200 have been administered their second. 

On Saturday evening, the PNP Health Service recorded 141 new cases of COVID-19 in the PNP's ranks, bringing the total to 19,536 with 2,065 of them still classified as active cases. 

In the same report, a total of 128 new recoveries were recorded bringing the total of recovered personnel to 17,418.

— Franco Luna 

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
