Residents wanting to pick up some vegetables and other goods at the Maginhawa community pantry queue along the sidewalk of Maginhawa Sreet in Quezon City before dawn on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Philippines inches closer to 1 million COVID-19 infections with 8,162 new cases
(Philstar.com) - April 25, 2021 - 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — The country's total count of COVID-19 infections moved closer to a million on Sunday as officials reported 8,162 additional cases.
Today's new numbers continued to be of significant increase under a surge that began last month. It pushed the total count to 997,523.
- Active cases: 77,075 or 7.7% of the total
- Recoveries: 20,509, bringing the number to 903,665
- Deaths: 109, or now 16,783 in total
What's new today?
- Last week, or from April 18 to 24, the country saw an increase of 63,479 in COVID-19 cases. Deaths also rose by 714.
- The OCTA Research said daily COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila decreased from last week, but warned that it is still too early to ease restrictions.
- The policy-setting Metro Manila Council urged organizers of community pantries to work with their local governments first to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed when queuing for goods.
- Still on community pantries: Dr. Ted Herbosa, an IATF medical advisor, resigned as executive vice president of the UP System after backlash from his 'death by community pantry' tweet.
