Philippines inches closer to 1 million COVID-19 infections with 8,162 new cases
Philippines inches closer to 1 million COVID-19 infections with 8,162 new cases

(Philstar.com) - April 25, 2021 - 4:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country's total count of COVID-19 infections moved closer to a million on Sunday as officials reported 8,162 additional cases.

Today's new numbers continued to be of significant increase under a surge that began last month. It pushed the total count to 997,523.

  • Active cases: 77,075 or 7.7% of the total

  • Recoveries: 20,509, bringing the number to 903,665

  • Deaths: 109, or now 16,783 in total

What's new today?

  • Last week, or from April 18 to 24, the country saw an increase of 63,479 in COVID-19 cases. Deaths also rose by 714.

  • The OCTA Research said daily COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila decreased from last week, but warned that it is still too early to ease restrictions.

  • The policy-setting Metro Manila Council urged organizers of community pantries to work with their local governments first to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed when queuing for goods.

  • Still on community pantries: Dr. Ted Herbosa, an IATF medical advisor, resigned as executive vice president of the UP System after backlash from his 'death by community pantry' tweet.

