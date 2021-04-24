‘Bising’ weakens into a tropical storm

MANILA, Philippines — “Bising” (international name: Surigae), which is on its way out of the Philippines, has weakened into a tropical storm, state weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday afternoon.

PAGASA said Bising, last spotted 1,080 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon moving at 15 kilometers per hour (kph), now packs 85 kph winds near the center and gusts of up to 105 kph.

The storm is forecast to weaken further and would exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Sunday morning.

Sea conditions

Moderate to rough seas

Northern and eastern seabords of northern Luzon

Forecast position