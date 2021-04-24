Members of the Quezon City Health Department inoculate a senior citizen with Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines during their house-to-house vaccination program for bedridden senior citizens in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City on April 23, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Philippines records 9,661 new COVID-19 cases, pushing total to 989,380
(Philstar.com) - April 24, 2021 - 4:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines logged Saturday 9,661 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of people who have been infected to 989,380.
- Active cases: 89,485 or 9% of the total
- Recoveries: 883,221, pushing total to 22,877
- Deaths: 145, bringing total to 16,674
What’s new today?
- Health regulators in the United States said COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson’s shot can resume following a pause due to concerns over rare blood clots.
- US pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer is planning a new version of its coronavirus vaccine that can be stored in a standard freezer and comes diluted and ready for use, its CEO told Agence France Presse.
- The country’s Food and Drug Administration reported that 24 people died out of over one million individuals who got vaccinated against COVID-19, but stressed that most of them had pre-existing illnesses. In a briefing, FDA Director General Eric Domingo said that 19 of the reported deaths are coincidental or unrelated to vaccination.
