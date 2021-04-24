#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines records 9,661 new COVID-19 cases, pushing total to 989,380
Members of the Quezon City Health Department inoculate a senior citizen with Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines during their house-to-house vaccination program for bedridden senior citizens in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City on April 23, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Philippines records 9,661 new COVID-19 cases, pushing total to 989,380

(Philstar.com) - April 24, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines logged Saturday 9,661 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of people who have been infected to 989,380.

  • Active cases: 89,485 or 9% of the total
  • Recoveries: 883,221, pushing total to 22,877
  • Deaths: 145, bringing total to 16,674

What’s new today?

