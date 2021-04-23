#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
With 8,719 new infections, COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climb to 979,740
Commuters strictly follow IATF health protocols, including observing proper social distancing, while inside the trains and stations of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 and 2 on Sunday. April 11, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

With 8,719 new infections, COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climb to 979,740

(Philstar.com) - April 23, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday recorded 8,719 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 979,740. 

  • Active cases: 102,799 or 10.5% of the total
  • Recoveries: 13,812, pushing total to 860,412
  • Deaths: 159, bringing total to 16,529

What's new today?

  • The country’s Food and Drug Administration reported that 24 people died out of over one million individuals who got vaccinated against COVID-19, but stressed that most of them had pre-existing illnesses. In a briefing, FDA Director-General Eric Domingo said that 19 of the reported deaths are coincidental or unrelated to vaccination. 

  • Hospitals in the Metro Manila and nearby areas have vowed to allocate additional intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients, officials said Thursday.  

  • As they continue to struggle, a senator says hospitals cannot be made to wait any longer for reimbursements from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. 

  • Health Secretary Francisco Duque III received his first shot against COVID-19 as part of an effort to assure the public of the safety of vaccines.  

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio

COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef came from same port as ship that sank Gem-Ver &mdash; think tank
Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef came from same port as ship that sank Gem-Ver — think tank
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
The remaining ships in Julian Felipe Reef have the same name as the Chinese vessel that rammed into fishing boat Gem-Ver in...
Headlines
fbfb
Edwin Sevidal, ABS-CBN's well-respected #RP37, passes away
Edwin Sevidal, ABS-CBN's well-respected #RP37, passes away
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Rest in power, #RP37.
Headlines
fbfb
Sara top pick for president, Isko for VP &ndash; Pulse
Sara top pick for president, Isko for VP – Pulse
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno were still the most preferred candidates for president and vice...
Headlines
fbfb
Five Philippine universities enter THE Impact Rankings
Five Philippine universities enter THE Impact Rankings
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The Ateneo de Manila University emerged as the top higher education institution in the Philippines in terms of actions taken...
Headlines
fbfb
Health chief Duque receives first dose of CoronaVac
Health chief Duque receives first dose of CoronaVac
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III received his first dose of CoronaVac, the vaccine developed by Chinese drugmaker Sinovac...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PhilHealth's debit-credit payment method OK'd for settling unpaid hospital claims
PhilHealth's debit-credit payment method OK'd for settling unpaid hospital claims
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
State-run Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) can now settle hospitals' claims through the debit-credit payment...
Headlines
fbfb
NDRRMC: Agri damage due to Bising now at P218 million
NDRRMC: Agri damage due to Bising now at P218 million
By Mikhail Flores | 5 hours ago
Agricultural damage incurred due to the onslaught of Typhoon Bising has reached P218 million, the National Disaster Risk Reduction...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth told: Don&rsquo;t delay reimbursing hospitals
PhilHealth told: Don’t delay reimbursing hospitals
5 hours ago
Reimbursement applications with PhilHealth have reached P26 to P28 billion as of December 2020, Private Hospitals Association...
Headlines
fbfb
Hospitals in NCR Plus commit more ICU beds
Hospitals in NCR Plus commit more ICU beds
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Hospitals in the National Capital Region Plus have vowed to allocate additional intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients,...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte skipping ASEAN summit on Myanmar
Duterte skipping ASEAN summit on Myanmar
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Duterte won’t be able to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Jakarta, Indonesia...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with