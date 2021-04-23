With 8,719 new infections, COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climb to 979,740

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday recorded 8,719 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 979,740.

The country’s Food and Drug Administration reported that 24 people died out of over one million individuals who got vaccinated against COVID-19, but stressed that most of them had pre-existing illnesses. In a briefing, FDA Director-General Eric Domingo said that 19 of the reported deaths are coincidental or unrelated to vaccination. Related Stories LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021

Hospitals in the Metro Manila and nearby areas have vowed to allocate additional intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients, officials said Thursday.

As they continue to struggle, a senator says hospitals cannot be made to wait any longer for reimbursements from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.