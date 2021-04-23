With 8,719 new infections, COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climb to 979,740
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday recorded 8,719 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 979,740.
- Active cases: 102,799 or 10.5% of the total
- Recoveries: 13,812, pushing total to 860,412
- Deaths: 159, bringing total to 16,529
What's new today?
-
The country’s Food and Drug Administration reported that 24 people died out of over one million individuals who got vaccinated against COVID-19, but stressed that most of them had pre-existing illnesses. In a briefing, FDA Director-General Eric Domingo said that 19 of the reported deaths are coincidental or unrelated to vaccination.
-
Hospitals in the Metro Manila and nearby areas have vowed to allocate additional intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients, officials said Thursday.
-
As they continue to struggle, a senator says hospitals cannot be made to wait any longer for reimbursements from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.
-
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III received his first shot against COVID-19 as part of an effort to assure the public of the safety of vaccines.
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio
