3 areas under Signal no. 1 as 'Bising' weakens
This satellite image shows Typhoon Bising (international name Surigae).
JMA

3 areas under Signal no. 1 as 'Bising' weakens

(Philstar.com) - April 22, 2021 - 7:33am

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 was raised over three areas in Luzon as Typhoon Bising weakens while decelerating over the Philippine Sea.

The tropical cyclone is forecast to gradually weaken and to be downgraded to severe tropical storm category by Friday.

At 4 a.m., Bising was located 350 km east of Calayan, Cagayan with winds of 150 kph and gusts of 185 kph. It is moving northward at 10 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signals

Signal no. 1
Winds of 30-60 km/h may be expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours.

  • Batanes
  • the eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Aparri, Santa Teresita, Alcala, Amulung, Iguig, Tuguegarao City) including Babuyan Islands
  • the northeastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

Severe winds

Tropical cyclone winds

Strong breeze to near gale

  • 370 km from the center of the typhoon

Destructive typhoon-force winds

  • 90 km from the center of the typhoon

Northeasterly wind flow enhanced by typhoon

Strong breeze to near gale with higher gusts

  • Ilocos Region
  • Apayao
  • Abra
  • western portion of Cagayan

Sea conditions

Rough to high seas (2.5 to 8 meters)

  • northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon

Rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 4.5 meters)

  • seaboard of Aurora
  • seaboards of extreme northern Quezon including the northern and eastern seaboards of Polillo Islands
  • northern seaboards of Bicol Region

Moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3 meters)

  • eastern seaboard of Bicol Region
  • northern and eastern seaboard of Northern Samar
  • western seaboard of Northern and Central Luzon

Forecast position

  • Friday morning: 540 km East Northeast of Basco, Batane
  • Saturday morning: 945 km East Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon
  • Sunday morning: 1,380 km East of Extreme Northern Luzon (Outside PAR)
  • Monday morning: 2,095 km East Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (Outside PAR)

