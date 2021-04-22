LIST: 33 more Philippine hotels awarded world tourism bodyâ€™s safe travels stamp

LIST: 33 more Philippine hotels awarded world tourism body’s safe travels stamp
MANILA, Philippines — A total of 33 Department of Tourism-accredited accommodation establishments have been awarded the World Travel and Tourism Council safe travels stamp on Wednesday morning.
The WTTC safe travels stamp is the world’s first safety and hygiene stamp.
The DOT said these are awarded so that travelers can recognize governments and businesses that have adopted global health standard protocols.
Tourism Secretary Puyat led the ceremonial awarding for the 33 hotels from six regions which were duly inspected and endorsed by the regional offices concerned.
The AEs are located in Region VII, 16 of which are in Cebu and Bohol; Region IV-B, all nine are in Palawan; Region VI, all three in Boracay; Region IX, all three in Zamboanga; CAR, one in Baguio City and, Region XI, one in Davao City.
There are now a total of 40 recipients of the safe travels stamp.
These are:
National Capital Region
- Aruga by Rockwell
- Grand Hyatt Manila
- Joy Nostalg Hotels & Suites
- Solaire Resort (applicable to hotel operations only)
- The Peninsula Manila
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Baguio Country Club
- The Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay
- The Manor at Camp John Hay
Region IV-B
- Balai Adlao
- Casa Kalaw
- Club Paradise
- El Nido Resorts – Apulit Island Resort
- El Nido Resorts – Lagen Island Resort
- El Nido Resorts – Miniloc Island Resort
- El Nido Resorts – Pangulasian Island Resort
- Hotel Covo
- Huni Lio
Region VII
- Amarela Resort
- Amun Ini Resort and Spa
- Bai Hotel
- Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort
- Bohol Beach Club Panglao, Bohol
- Cebu White Sands Resort and Spa
- C Suites at 8 Newtown
- Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark
- Modala Beach Resort
- Mithi Resort and Spa
- Plantation Bay Resort and Spa
- Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa
- The Bellevue Resort
- The Hotel Elizabeth
- Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino (applicable to hotel operations only)
- Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino (applicable to hotel operations only)
Region IX
- Grand Astoria Hotel
- Hotel Camila 2
- Mibang Hotel
Region XI
- Seda Abreeza Hotel
The Philippines was granted the stamp in September last year after being assessed as having in place, health and safety guidelines (HSG) that are aligned with the WTTC’s core requirements.
The country then took on the role of Safe Ambassadors, advocating the implementation of the Safe Travel protocols and the enrolment of facilities and destinations.
How to apply for safe travels stamp
Puyat said that while this travel stamp of approval is not required, she encouraged other establishments to apply.
Interested AEs can apply for safe travels stamp by submitting a letter of intent, accomplished application form, and establishment logo while destinations include the local government unit profile, health and safety-related issuances/ordinances and destination logo.
Applications should be coursed through the DOT’s regional offices with email addresses available at www.tourism.gov.ph/regional_offices.aspx.
Tourism Undersecretary Benito Bengzon Jr. said that the DOT wants these establishments to continue to comply with the minimum guidelines set by the WTTC.
"There will also be a regular check—periodic checks, to make sure that these guidelines are complied with," he said.
The DOT, however, said that those presently converted into quarantine or isolation facilities are not qualified to join.
In January, the DOT awarded the first two stamp holders Grand Hyatt Hotel and Joy Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila.
“Later, five more were added, namely - Aruga by Rockwell, The Peninsula Manila, Solaire Resort, and The Forest Lodge and The Manor at Camp John Hay. In March, we received more than 100 applications coming from the different regions, which also include Mabuhay AEs and destinations,” Puyat said.
“This surge of interest is reflective of their readiness to adapt to the new normal and desire to be globally recognized as a fun and ‘safe travels’ facility,” she added.
Puyat said that as the country awaits reopening to foreign tourists, the DOT is prioritizing the restoration of travelers’ confidence.
“Now that the country’s vaccination program is in full swing, we anticipate that parallel initiatives across the globe will hasten the resumption of international travel,” the tourism chief said.
“As early as now, we need to prepare our facilities and destinations to be visitor-ready, with health and safety as key concerns. The WTTC safe travels stamp, on top of our accreditation, will hope to restore travelers’ confidence in the Philippines as a ‘safe and fun’ destination,” she added.
