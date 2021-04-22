LIST: 33 more Philippine hotels awarded world tourism bodyâ€™s safe travels stamp

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 33 Department of Tourism-accredited accommodation establishments have been awarded the World Travel and Tourism Council safe travels stamp on Wednesday morning.

The WTTC safe travels stamp is the world’s first safety and hygiene stamp.

The DOT said these are awarded so that travelers can recognize governments and businesses that have adopted global health standard protocols.

Tourism Secretary Puyat led the ceremonial awarding for the 33 hotels from six regions which were duly inspected and endorsed by the regional offices concerned.

(DOT) Recipients of the safe travels stamp during the virtual awarding ceremony on April 21, 2021

The AEs are located in Region VII, 16 of which are in Cebu and Bohol; Region IV-B, all nine are in Palawan; Region VI, all three in Boracay; Region IX, all three in Zamboanga; CAR, one in Baguio City and, Region XI, one in Davao City.

There are now a total of 40 recipients of the safe travels stamp.

These are:

National Capital Region

Aruga by Rockwell

Grand Hyatt Manila

Joy Nostalg Hotels & Suites

Solaire Resort (applicable to hotel operations only)

The Peninsula Manila

Cordillera Administrative Region

Baguio Country Club

The Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay

The Manor at Camp John Hay

Region IV-B

Balai Adlao

Casa Kalaw

Club Paradise

El Nido Resorts – Apulit Island Resort

El Nido Resorts – Lagen Island Resort

El Nido Resorts – Miniloc Island Resort

El Nido Resorts – Pangulasian Island Resort

Hotel Covo

Huni Lio

Region VII

Amarela Resort

Amun Ini Resort and Spa

Bai Hotel

Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort

Bohol Beach Club Panglao, Bohol

Cebu White Sands Resort and Spa

C Suites at 8 Newtown

Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark

Modala Beach Resort

Mithi Resort and Spa

Plantation Bay Resort and Spa

Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa

The Bellevue Resort

The Hotel Elizabeth

Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino (applicable to hotel operations only)

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino (applicable to hotel operations only)

Region IX

Grand Astoria Hotel

Hotel Camila 2

Mibang Hotel

Region XI

Seda Abreeza Hotel

The Philippines was granted the stamp in September last year after being assessed as having in place, health and safety guidelines (HSG) that are aligned with the WTTC’s core requirements.

The country then took on the role of Safe Ambassadors, advocating the implementation of the Safe Travel protocols and the enrolment of facilities and destinations.

How to apply for safe travels stamp

Puyat said that while this travel stamp of approval is not required, she encouraged other establishments to apply.

Interested AEs can apply for safe travels stamp by submitting a letter of intent, accomplished application form, and establishment logo while destinations include the local government unit profile, health and safety-related issuances/ordinances and destination logo.

Applications should be coursed through the DOT’s regional offices with email addresses available at www.tourism.gov.ph/regional_offices.aspx.

Tourism Undersecretary Benito Bengzon Jr. said that the DOT wants these establishments to continue to comply with the minimum guidelines set by the WTTC.

"There will also be a regular check—periodic checks, to make sure that these guidelines are complied with," he said.

The DOT, however, said that those presently converted into quarantine or isolation facilities are not qualified to join.

In January, the DOT awarded the first two stamp holders Grand Hyatt Hotel and Joy Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila.

“Later, five more were added, namely - Aruga by Rockwell, The Peninsula Manila, Solaire Resort, and The Forest Lodge and The Manor at Camp John Hay. In March, we received more than 100 applications coming from the different regions, which also include Mabuhay AEs and destinations,” Puyat said.

“This surge of interest is reflective of their readiness to adapt to the new normal and desire to be globally recognized as a fun and ‘safe travels’ facility,” she added.

Puyat said that as the country awaits reopening to foreign tourists, the DOT is prioritizing the restoration of travelers’ confidence.

“Now that the country’s vaccination program is in full swing, we anticipate that parallel initiatives across the globe will hasten the resumption of international travel,” the tourism chief said.

“As early as now, we need to prepare our facilities and destinations to be visitor-ready, with health and safety as key concerns. The WTTC safe travels stamp, on top of our accreditation, will hope to restore travelers’ confidence in the Philippines as a ‘safe and fun’ destination,” she added.