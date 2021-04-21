'Seedlings for free': DENR-NCR to set up 'Community Pan-Tree'

MANILA, Philippines — Inspired by community pantries that have sprouted across the Philippines, the regional office of the environment department in Metro Manila said it will set up its own and give away free seedlings of fruit-bearing trees and vegetables to celebrate Earth Day.

“Magtanim ayon sa kakayahan. Umani ayon sa pangangailangan,” Department of Environment and Natural Resources-National Capital Region said Wednesday.

(Sow according to capacity. Reap according to necessity.)

DENR-NCR said the “Community Pan-Tree” is its contribution to “efforts addressing the issue of food security in the region and the promotion of resiliency in the community amid the pandemic and changing climate.”

It added the initiative also aims to help Metro Manila residents cope with the stress caused by the health crisis through urban gardening and planting.

Movement restrictions brought by the pandemic fueled demand for greenery as locked-down Filipinos turn to plants to relieve stress and boredom.

In celebration of Earth Day 2021 and to help Metro Manilans cope with the stress caused by the pandemic through urban... Posted by DENR National Capital Region on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

The “Community Pan-Tree” will be open on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DENR-NCR Technical Services Office in North Avenue, Diliman, Quezon City.

Those near the DENR-NCR office who want to avail of free seedlings should bring their own pots, if available, and practice public health protocols when they visit the “Pan-Tree.” Those who do not have pots for seedlings may bring recycled plastic containers.

The agency said it is aiming to expand the project and establish more pantries through its field offices.

“Private individuals and groups who share a passion for urban gardening may also donate plants in support of the project,” it said.