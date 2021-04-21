#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
'Seedlings for free': DENR-NCR to set up 'Community Pan-Tree'
Photo from Pixabay shows seedlings.
Pixabay via jag2020

'Seedlings for free': DENR-NCR to set up 'Community Pan-Tree'

(Philstar.com) - April 21, 2021 - 5:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Inspired by community pantries that have sprouted across the Philippines, the regional office of the environment department in Metro Manila said it will set up its own and give away free seedlings of fruit-bearing trees and vegetables to celebrate Earth Day. 

“Magtanim ayon sa kakayahan. Umani ayon sa pangangailangan,” Department of Environment and Natural Resources-National Capital Region said Wednesday.

(Sow according to capacity. Reap according to necessity.)

DENR-NCR said the “Community Pan-Tree” is its contribution to “efforts addressing the issue of food security in the region and the promotion of resiliency in the community amid the pandemic and changing climate.”

It added the initiative also aims to help Metro Manila residents cope with the stress caused by the health crisis through urban gardening and planting.

Movement restrictions brought by the pandemic fueled demand for greenery as locked-down Filipinos turn to plants to relieve stress and boredom.  

In celebration of Earth Day 2021 and to help Metro Manilans cope with the stress caused by the pandemic through urban...

Posted by DENR National Capital Region on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

The “Community Pan-Tree” will be open on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DENR-NCR Technical Services Office in North Avenue, Diliman, Quezon City.

Those near the DENR-NCR office who want to avail of free seedlings should bring their own pots, if available, and practice public health protocols when they visit the “Pan-Tree.” Those who do not have pots for seedlings may bring recycled plastic containers.

The agency said it is aiming to expand the project and establish more pantries through its field offices.

“Private individuals and groups who share a passion for urban gardening may also donate plants in support of the project,” it said.

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A look at the tribunal ruling dismissing Marcos' poll protest vs Robredo
A look at the tribunal ruling dismissing Marcos' poll protest vs Robredo
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Two months after the historic voting, the SC on Monday released the full copy of the ruling on Marcos’ poll protest...
Headlines
fbfb
US issues 'Do Not Travel' to the Philippines advisory
US issues 'Do Not Travel' to the Philippines advisory
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
Agencies of the US government are advising against travel to the Philippines, citing a "very high" level of COVID-19 in the...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG's Di&ntilde;o claims, for the second time, that he was 'misquoted' by media
DILG's Diño claims, for the second time, that he was 'misquoted' by media
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"Actually, we were just misquoted. There is no need to get a permit or clearance. My suggestion was just to coordinate with...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines eyes buying Moderna's coronavirus booster shot
Philippines eyes buying Moderna's coronavirus booster shot
By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
The Philippines is eyeing to buy Moderna’s coronavirus booster shot, which is still in early stage trials.
Headlines
fbfb
Public asked not to medicate before vaccination
Public asked not to medicate before vaccination
By Sheila Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
The National Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee yesterday asked the public not to take paracetamol and anti-allergy...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
FDA to take action vs illegal trading, distribution of ivermectin &mdash; Palace
FDA to take action vs illegal trading, distribution of ivermectin — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang has ordered the Food and Drug Administration to take charge in identifying actions against illegal trading...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace tells senators to give EO on lower pork tariffs a chance
Palace tells senators to give EO on lower pork tariffs a chance
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has urged senators to give the executive order that lowered the tariffs on pork imports a chance...
Headlines
fbfb
'Seedlings for free': DENR-NCR to set up 'Community Pan-Tree'
'Seedlings for free': DENR-NCR to set up 'Community Pan-Tree'
1 hour ago
“Magtanim ayon sa kakayahan. Umani ayon sa pangangailangan,” Department of Environment and Natural Resources-National...
Headlines
fbfb
DOT on US travel advisory on Philippines: Safety cannot be compromised
DOT on US travel advisory on Philippines: Safety cannot be compromised
By Rosette Adel | 2 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Wednesday acknowledged the advisory issued by United States government agencies against travel...
Headlines
fbfb
4 dead, 7 survivors found from cargo vessel incident in Surigao del Norte
4 dead, 7 survivors found from cargo vessel incident in Surigao del Norte
3 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard on Wednesday said the remains of four crew members and seven survivors of a cargo vessel in Surigao...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with