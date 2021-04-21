#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOJ: Facebook page linking people to malicious videos taken down
Photo shows log-in prompt of social media website Facebook.
AFP/File

DOJ: Facebook page linking people to malicious videos taken down

(Philstar.com) - April 21, 2021 - 2:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice’s Office of Cybercrime said the Facebook page linked to reports of social media users being tagged on malicious video posts has been taken down.

"As of this morning, 11 a.m. of [April 21, 2021], the Department of Justice (DOJ) – Office of Cybercrime received confirmation from Facebook [Asia-Pacific] Legal Law Enforcement Outreach that the page associated to the malicious tagging has been removed and its administrators were sanctioned," the DOJ-OCC said.

Several Facebook users reported receiving notification that they were tagged by someone who is not on their friends’ list to the comment section of a post. The post supposedly is a link to a malicious video.

The DOJ-OOC warned social media users to not click the link and report the post.

The office said they were informed that when those tagged accessed the link, they will be asked to install an update to a player to watch the video in full. “When clicked, it will result in the automatic and random tagging in the same post of other Facebook account users,” it added.

They added that they have raised the matter with Facebook’s Asia Pacific Legal Law Enforcement Outreach for appropriate action

The DOJ-OOC warned: “Introduction or transmission of viruses, such as [malware], to and interference in the functioning of computer systems are prohibited acts under Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2020.”

The office urged other users to report similar incidents to them for immediate action. — Kristine Joy Patag

