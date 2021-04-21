#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Martin DiÃ±o
This file photo shows Martin Diño, now an undersecretary at the Department of the Interior and Local Government
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV, File

DILG's Diño claims, for the second time, that he was 'misquoted' by media

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2021 - 11:39am

MANILA, Philippines — Facing backlash over his claim that community pantries required permits from local authorities, an exec of the Department of the Interior and Local Government leaned on a familiar tactic: falsely claiming that he was simply misquoted. 

Speaking in an interview aired over Radyo Singko 92.3 News FM, Interior Undersecretary Martin Diño walked back his earlier pronouncement and took on a much softer stance as he discredited media reports about his interview. 

"Actually, we were just misquoted. There is no need to get a permit or clearance. My suggestion was just to coordinate with the barangay," Diño, who serves as the DILG's Undersecretary for Barangays, said in Filipino. 

"If [organizers] are able to coordinate with the barangay, at least the lines are orderly and [enforcers] can check if they're wearing face masks or face shields." 

Diño said otherwise in his interview aired over ANC just the day before, where he was flatly asked if permits were needed and he said: "I think now they need a permit from the mayor or the barangay...the intentions are noble, but it might later trigger coronavirus transmission." 

"There are protocols we have to follow...that's why donations are coursed through the proper authority," he added in Filipino. 

Amid the strong reaction from public officials, it took just one day for the very first community pantry along Maginhawa Street to announce that it would halt operations for the time being amid fears over the safety of its volunteers.

Ana Patricia Non, who set up the Maginhawa pantry, reported red-tagging and harassment from police officers. Many other community pantries across Metro Manila reported the same. 

READ: Harassment of community pantries leads to clamped operations

'Misquoted' shame campaign suggestion 

This is not the first time that the undersecretary has done so. 

Earlier in the pandemic, he drew flack for suggesting that a "shame campaign" against "stubborn" coronavirus patients was in order. 

If it is found that you are asymptomatic or symptomatic, well, your neighbors should know that. Because before, when you leave the house, they will talk to you. They talk to their relatives. That's why maybe it's proper to have a shame campaign," he said then. 

In response to criticisms on social media, he was quick to claim that his words were "misquoted or twisted by some media outlets."

A video of his July 17, 2020 interview on Radyo5's "All Ready" shows that he was talking about the DILG's planned implementation of "Oplan Kalinga", a program to fetch COVID-19 patients on home quarantine and bring them to government quarantine facilities when he mentioned the campaign. 

RELATED: Why officials' false claims of being misquoted do not help anyone

— with a report from News5

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT DILG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A look at the tribunal ruling dismissing Marcos' poll protest vs Robredo
A look at the tribunal ruling dismissing Marcos' poll protest vs Robredo
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Two months after the historic voting, the SC on Monday released the full copy of the ruling on Marcos’ poll protest...
Headlines
fbfb
Public asked not to medicate before vaccination
Public asked not to medicate before vaccination
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
The National Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee yesterday asked the public not to take paracetamol and anti-allergy...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte query answered: UN could pressure China on West Philippine Sea
Duterte query answered: UN could pressure China on West Philippine Sea
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 21 hours ago
An order from the United Nations could pressure China to surrender its excessive claims in the South China Sea, a retired...
Headlines
fbfb
Janssen, Covaxin get nod from FDA
Janssen, Covaxin get nod from FDA
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to Janssen of Johnson & Johnson and Covaxin of Bharat...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators: Leave community pantries alone
Senators: Leave community pantries alone
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 16 hours ago
Eight senators on Tuesday told authorities to stop profiling and red-tagging community pantry organizers who are...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH: Daily 'time-based' tagging of COVID-19 recoveries to provide public with accurate data
DOH: Daily 'time-based' tagging of COVID-19 recoveries to provide public with accurate data
13 minutes ago
Vergeire said the shift to the daily release of time-based recoveries was instructed by DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III...
Headlines
fbfb
NDRRMC: At least 3 dead, P56 million infra, agriculture damage due to 'Bising'
NDRRMC: At least 3 dead, P56 million infra, agriculture damage due to 'Bising'
42 minutes ago
Death toll due to Typhoon Bising rose to three, while combined agricultural and infrastructure damage reached more than P56...
Headlines
fbfb
Presidential task force exec: No truth in alleged kidnapping of activist
Presidential task force exec: No truth in alleged kidnapping of activist
49 minutes ago
Lucena previously said her parents were detaining her, as documented by an ABS-CBN report on the sworn statement she submitted...
Headlines
fbfb
US issues 'Do Not Travel' to the Philippines advisory
US issues 'Do Not Travel' to the Philippines advisory
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
Agencies of the US government are advising against travel to the Philippines, citing a "very high" level of COVID-19 in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines eyes buying Moderna's coronavirus booster shot
Philippines eyes buying Moderna's coronavirus booster shot
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is eyeing to buy Moderna’s coronavirus booster shot, which is still in early stage trials.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with