DOJ records 22 active COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — Active COVID-19 cases in the Department of Justice are down to 22, latest data from Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar showed.

Since 2021, the DOJ has recorded 67 COVID-19 infections. Of these, 43 have recovered while two died, Aglipay-Villar said.

Last March 23, active COVID-19 cases in the department hit 46, prompting Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra to reduce onsite operation capacity to 30%.

Overall, the justice department has logged a total of 85 cases since the pandemic in 2020, where they tallied 18 confirmed infections.

The DOJ main office is in Manila, which is on modified enhanced community quarantine status until the end of April.

National viral caseload as of Tuesday is at 953,906, with 127,006 active cases. Of these, 809,959 have so far recovered while the death toll is at 16,141,

DOJ prosecutors and their immediate staff have been included in the A4 category, for frontline workers in essential sectors, of the government’s priority vaccination list.

Judiciary officials and personnel have also been included in the A4 category. — Kristine Joy Patag