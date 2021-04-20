#VACCINEWATCHPH
Body of Filipino fisherman washes ashore in Vanuatu, tests positive for coronavirus
Map shows the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu.
Google Maps

Body of Filipino fisherman washes ashore in Vanuatu, tests positive for coronavirus

(Philstar.com) - April 20, 2021 - 7:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — The body of a Filipino fisherman that washed ashore in Vanuatu last week turned out positive for coronavirus, public broadcaster Radio New Zealand reported.

RNZ said the body was discovered on a beach in Vanuatu’s main island, Efate, about 10 minutes away from the capital Port Vila’s main wharf.

The Filipino fisherman was part of the crew of a UK-flagged tanker which has been detained by Vanuatu police since his body’s discovery as it investigates his death.

It is not clear from the RNZ report whether the Filipino man died from COVID-19 or how he washed ashore.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the Filipino man’s family has been informed of his death. It also assured that it is closely monitoring the investigation on his demise.

