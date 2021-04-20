Youth leaders abducted by state forces after â€˜randomized swab testingâ€™â€” Anakbayan

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Youth leaders abducted by state forces after 'randomized swab testing'— Anakbayan
Members of Anakbayan stage a protest in front of Petron Pedro Gil against the rice in oil prices on March 20, 2021.
Anakbayan Twitter page

Youth leaders abducted by state forces after ‘randomized swab testing’— Anakbayan

Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2021 - 11:59am

MANILA, Philippines — Two youth leaders were abducted by state forces on Monday afternoon after being called for swab testing by their barangay, a progressive group said. 

Anakbayan in a Facebook post said Alicia Lucena and Sofia Bangayan were set up for illegal capture by members of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict who "lured [them] to the local barangay hall anticipating randomized swab testing." 

Bagayan was eventually returned to her home but Lucena is still missing as of Anakbayan's post on Monday evening.  

"[Lucena] is the daughter of NTF-ELCAC agent and Hands Off Our Children frontman, Relissa Lucena. Anakbayan fears that she is once again being kept incommunicado and subjected to torturous psychological warfare by state forces," the group said. 

Who really kidnapped Alicia Lucena? 

The younger Lucena was the subject of a junked Writ of Amparo petition filed by her parents who accused Anakbayan of kidnapping their daughter. The writ is a protection extended by the highest court to petitioners whose life, liberty and security are threatened by state forces and private entities. 

However, the Supreme Court in September last year ruled that Lucena was not missing, as her parents claimed, and could make her own choices as an 18-year-old. 

Police similarly filed a complaint against activists, including Rep. Sarah Elago (Kabataan party-list), accusing them of kidnapping Lucena and forcing her to join Anakbayan. It was junked by the Department of Justice in October 2020. 

Pandemic response being used to victimize relief workers, community organizers 

“While COVID-19 active cases and deaths are on the rise, [President Rodrigo] Duterte is using contact tracing to track critical voices and swab testing as lure to reel them in," Anakbayan spokesperson Jeann Miranda is quoted as saying in the post. 

"This is violently disrespectful to health workers and other frontliners risking their lives on the regular,” she added. “Even in an all-time low, Duterte still manages to surpass our expectations by breaking his own record of inutility, incompetence, and criminal negligence!”

Also on Monday night, Ana Patricia Non, the organizer of the Maginhawa community pantry announced on Facebook that she would be pausing the initiative for the safety of her volunteers due to red-tagging by the Quezon City police and the NTF-ELCAC. 

— with reports from Kristine Joy Patag and James Relativo 

