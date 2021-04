MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon "Bising" (international name Surigae) could make its way out of the country by end of this week, weather bureau PAGASA said Monday.

The agency in its afternoon forecast said the typhoon was last seen at 500 km east of Infanta in Quezon Province, carrying peak winds of 195 kph and gustiness of up to 240 kph.

Bising is now slowly moving at a north-northwestward direction and is approaching east of Camarines Norte. By middle of the week, it will shift to generally northward and will continue to move away from Luzon landmass.

PAGASA said it is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility between April 24 to 25.

Still, it will continue to bring moderate to heavy rains over Bicol Region and Northern Samar.

The northern portion of Aurura and eastern sections of Cagayan and Isabela, in turn, will see light to moderate with ocassional heavy rains.

"Meanwhile, the good news is aside from Bising, we are not seeing any other weather disturbance until it makes its way out of PAR," said weather specialist Ariel Rojas.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals remain in these areas as of afternoon of April 19:

Signal No. 2

Luzon

Catanduanes

Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan, Goa, Tigaon, San Jose, Presentacion, Sagnay, Buhi)

Eastern portion of Albay (Tiwi, Malinao, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Santo Domingo, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu, Legazpi City, Manito)

Eastern and central portions of Sorsogon (Castilla, Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Casiguran, Juban, Magallanes, Bulan, Bulusan, Irosin, Santa Magdalena, Matnog)

Visayas

Northern Samar

Northern portion of Samar (Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan, San Jorge, Tarangnan, Pagsanghan, Catbalogan City, Paranas, Jiabong, Motiong, Hinabangan, San Sebastian)

Northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, CanAvid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)

Signal No. 1

Luzon

Eastern portion of Cagayan(Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Alcala, Baggao, Amulung, Solana, Iguig, Tuguegarao City, Enrile, Peñablanca, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga, Santa Ana)

Isabela

Quirino

Northern and central portions of Aurora (Baler, Dipaculao, Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag)

Eastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres), including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

Rest of Camarines Sur

Rest of Albay

Rest of Sorsogon

Masbate, including Burias and Ticao Islands

Visayas

Rest of Samar

Rest of Eastern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Northern portion of Cebu (Tabogon, Borbon, San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Bising has forced over 68,000 people in Bicol and Eastern Visayas to evacuate, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The Philippine Coast Guard, meanwhile, said 3,258 passengers are stranded in ports across Eastern Visayas, Bicol, Central Visayas and North Eastern Mindanao as of 4 p.m. today.

