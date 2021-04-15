#VACCINEWATCHPH
In photos: Chinese maritime militia ships remain in Julian Felipe Reef
This April 13, 2021 photo released by the Philippine Coast Guard shows at least six Chinese vessels remain at Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea.
PCG/Released

In photos: Chinese maritime militia ships remain in Julian Felipe Reef

Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2021 - 4:05pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:22 p.m.) — Photos released by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday showed that Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels remain in Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef in the West Philippine Sea.

The photos were taken by personnel of the PCG's BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) from April 13 to 14 during their latest patrol in the vicinity waters.

BRP Cabra was also accompanied by two Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources ships manned by PCG personnel.

The photos showed that at least six maritime militia ships, which Chinese authorities claim as ordinary fishing vessels, continuously stay in the coral reef off the coast of Bataraza, Palawan.

A China Coast Guard ship with bow number 5203 was also seen elsewhere in the West Philippine Sea. The PCG did not specify where the China Coast Guard ship was spotted but it said it was not at Julian Felipe Reef.

PCG spokesperson Capt. Armand Balilo, however, said they do not have exact figures yet.

"These photos are actually in support to the statement of NTF-WPS yesterday," Balilo told reporters.

Balilo was referring to the report of the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, which confirmed that 240 Chinese vessels linger in the West Philippine Sea.

"The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea denounces the continuous swarming in the WPS by Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) and Maritime Militia which are claimed by Chinese authorities to be ordinary fishing vessels," the statement read.

According to the NTF-WPS report, 136 Chinese vessels were seen at Burgos (Gaven) Reef, nine at Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef, 65 at Chigua (McKennan) Reef, six at Panganiban (Mischief) Reef, four at Pag-asa (Thitu) Island, one at Likas (West York) Island, five at Kota (Loaita) Island and 11 at Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal.

In response to this, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. ordered the filing of another diplomatic protest before the Chinese Embassy.

The Department of Foreign Affairs sent out two diplomatic protests on Wednesday — the first one as the daily protest as long as there are ships in Julian Felipe Reef and the second one on the dispersal of Chinese ships to other parts of Philippine maritime zones.

CHINA PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
