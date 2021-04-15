#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Government questioned over failure to procure PPEs for frontliners
Deputy Speaker and SAGIP party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta called on the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Budget and Management to immediately procure and distribute the best protective gear for medical workers as the nation faces a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos, file

Government questioned over failure to procure PPEs for frontliners

Edu Punay (The Philippine Star) - April 15, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A House leader yesterday questioned the government’s failure to purchase high-grade personal protective equipment (PPEs) for frontline health workers despite the P2-billion allocation under the Bayanihan laws last year.

Deputy Speaker and SAGIP party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta called on the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to immediately procure and distribute the best protective gear for medical workers as the nation faces a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“These are sorely needed by health care workers overwhelmed by the spiraling COVID-19 cases, particularly in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas,” Marcoleta said.

He lamented that Congress allocated about P2 billion under Bayanihan 1 and Bayanihan 2 to purchase personal protective gear for medical frontliners.

The country’s health workers valiantly fighting the war against COVID- 19 deserve only the best protection, according to the lawmaker.

With more virulent and easily transmissible COVID-19 variants, he said only medical grade N95 masks, face shields and PPEs should be given to medical frontliners.

“Our frontliners are heroes. We shouldn’t make them wait for the best equipment to protect themselves against infection. The DOH will only waste taxpayers’ money on non-medical grade KN95 masks and surgical masks because they don’t offer the kind of protection required by frontliners,” he added.

Marcoleta noted that the DBM’s Procurement Service started the procurement process as early as last January, but has yet to make any purchases to date.

FRONTLINERS PPE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coronavirus cases in Philippines hit 892,880 with 8,122 new infections
Coronavirus cases in Philippines hit 892,880 with 8,122 new infections
9 hours ago
The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 8,122 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 892,8...
Headlines
fbfb
UNCLOS will collapse if Beijing succeeds in taking South China Sea &mdash; Carpio
UNCLOS will collapse if Beijing succeeds in taking South China Sea — Carpio
9 hours ago
Speaking at a virtual forum organized by Stratbase ADRi Wednesday, Carpio noted how Beijing has sought to use the "right is...
Headlines
fbfb
Medical waste in pandemic-hit Philippines: As much as 2 million sacks of rice
Medical waste in pandemic-hit Philippines: As much as 2 million sacks of rice
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
“There’s a surge in hospital waste and solid waste,” DENR Undersecretary for Climate Change Analiza Teh...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin orders filing of another diplomatic protest as 240 Chinese ships swarm West Philippine Sea
Locsin orders filing of another diplomatic protest as 240 Chinese ships swarm West Philippine Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 16 hours ago
According to the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, an estimated 240 Chinese vessels are scattered in several...
Headlines
fbfb
Over 160K Filipinos get second doses in COVID-19 vaccination drive
Over 160K Filipinos get second doses in COVID-19 vaccination drive
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
The country has administered 1,255,716 doses as of Tuesday, data from the Department of Health and the National Task Force...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
30 million kilos of pork smuggled in 2020
30 million kilos of pork smuggled in 2020
By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Some 30 million kilos of pork some possibly contaminated with African swine fever were smuggled into the country last year,...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 fatality rate in Metro Manila rises to 5.4% &ndash; OCTA
COVID-19 fatality rate in Metro Manila rises to 5.4% – OCTA
By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
The number of people dying of the coronavirus disease in Metro Manila has increased three-fold in recent weeks, OCTA Research...
Headlines
fbfb
House seen to approve Bayanihan 3 next week
House seen to approve Bayanihan 3 next week
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
The House of Representatives will start deliberating next week the proposed Bayanihan 3 law that would provide another round...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: 24,000 adverse events, no deaths in vaccinations
DOH: 24,000 adverse events, no deaths in vaccinations
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Some 24,823 “reported suspected” cases of “adverse events following immunization” have been recorded...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawyer who filed ICC case vs Duterte dies
Lawyer who filed ICC case vs Duterte dies
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
Lawyer Jude Josue Sabio, who filed a complaint against President Duterte before the International Criminal Court in 2017 only...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with