#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Fewer contact tracers to be hired under DOLE program
Commuters strictly follow IATF health protocols, including observing proper social distancing, while inside the trains and stations of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 and 2 on Sunday. April 11, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Fewer contact tracers to be hired under DOLE program

(Philstar.com) - April 14, 2021 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — From 12,000, the Department of Labor and Employment would now only be hiring 4,754 contact tracers under its program for displaced workers due to budgetary constraints.

“Because we had to take into account the budget, we had to reduce it,” Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns director Ma. Karina Perida-Trayvilla said partly in Filipino during a media briefing.

Perida-Trayvila explained that the cut in the number of contact tracers who would be deployed in Metro Manila to augment the contact tracing teams of the interior department happened because of appeals to extend the working days of displaced workers who would be hired under the program from 30 days to 90 days.

She said that the DOLE only has around P232 million to pay the nearly 5,000 workers who would be employed as contact tracers at P537 per four-hour working day.

She added that those who would become contact tracers under DOLE’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program would be covered by accident insurance.

However, the DOLE is leaving healthcare assistance, like free coronavirus testing, and the provision of personal protective equipment to local governments where the contact tracers would be deployed.

Additional contact tracers would beef up the country’s contact tracing efforts. This, however, has been lacking from the start and has been flagged as “deteriorating” by contact tracing czar Benjamin Magalong. — Xave Gregorio

CONTACT TRACING DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Study: Asthma drug Budesonide hastens recovery of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms
Study: Asthma drug Budesonide hastens recovery of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms
1 day ago
(Updated) Asthma drug budesonide can hasten the recovery of COVID-19 patients at home with mild symptoms, according to new...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin orders filing of another diplomatic protest as 240 Chinese ships swarm West Philippine Sea
Locsin orders filing of another diplomatic protest as 240 Chinese ships swarm West Philippine Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 10 hours ago
According to the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, an estimated 240 Chinese vessels are scattered in several...
Headlines
fbfb
House urged to condemn China&rsquo;s harassment of Filipinos in West Philippine Sea
House urged to condemn China’s harassment of Filipinos in West Philippine Sea
By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
A lawmaker is pushing the House of Representatives to condemn China’s harassment of Filipinos in the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte taps Evasco in new anti-red tape post
Duterte taps Evasco in new anti-red tape post
By Christina Mendez | 19 hours ago
President Duterte appointed former secretary to the Cabinet Leoncio Evasco Jr., his longtime ally, as presidential adviser...
Headlines
fbfb
Government to public: Brace for midyear COVID-19 surge
Government to public: Brace for midyear COVID-19 surge
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 19 hours ago
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. yesterday warned the public to brace for another surge in COVID-19 infections by June or...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PAGASA: Tropical storm outside PAR may bring thunderstorms in Visayas, Mindanao
PAGASA: Tropical storm outside PAR may bring thunderstorms in Visayas, Mindanao
38 minutes ago
The tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has no direct effect yet, but its extension could start to...
Headlines
fbfb
SC extends closure of court premises in MECQ areas
SC extends closure of court premises in MECQ areas
By Kristine Joy Patag | 49 minutes ago
Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo extended the closure of premises of courts in modified enhanced community quarantine areas...
Headlines
fbfb
Medical waste in pandemic-hit Philippines: As much as 2 million sacks of rice
Medical waste in pandemic-hit Philippines: As much as 2 million sacks of rice
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
“There’s a surge in hospital waste and solid waste,” DENR Undersecretary for Climate Change Analiza The...
Headlines
fbfb
NDRRMC starts preparations for Tropical Storm Bising
NDRRMC starts preparations for Tropical Storm Bising
1 hour ago
"The public is also reminded to take precautionary measures in anticipation of the possible effects of the storm alongside...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte signs law requiring LGUs to appoint coop development officers
Duterte signs law requiring LGUs to appoint coop development officers
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The CDO shall take charge of the office for the development of cooperatives registered with the Cooperative Development ...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with