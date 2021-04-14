Erap moved to regular room after testing negative for COVID-19 — Jinggoy

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Erap Estrada was transferred to a regular hospital room from the Intensive Care Unit as his condition continues to improve, his son former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada said.

“My father is back to a regular room and will be transferred to the non-COVID area in a few days,” Jinggoy said in the latest medical bulletin posted on his Facebook account.

He added that Estrada is still on oxygen support but “no longer high flow and only by nasal cannula.”

Jinggoy also reported that his father has no more fever and has been eating well. The former president is also “well-oriented and conversing normally,” he added.

Jinggoy said Tuesday that his father tested negative for COVID-19 more than two weeks since he was rushed to the hospital on March 28. Former Sen. JV Ejercito also posted a photo of their father with his thumbs up on the same day.

Due to his worsening pneumonia, Estrada was also placed on mechanical ventilation support, but his condition has since improved. His ventilator support was removed on Friday, April 9. — Kristine Joy Patag