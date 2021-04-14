#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Erap moved to regular room after testing negative for COVID-19 â Jinggoy
In this Oct. 17, 2018 photo, then Manila mayor Erap Estrada files his certificate of candidacy for reelection at the Comelec office in Aroceros, Manila.
The STAR/Ernie Peñaredondo

Erap moved to regular room after testing negative for COVID-19 — Jinggoy

(Philstar.com) - April 14, 2021 - 5:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Erap Estrada was transferred to a regular hospital room from the Intensive Care Unit as his condition continues to improve, his son former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada said.

“My father is back to a regular room and will be transferred to the non-COVID area in a few days,” Jinggoy said in the latest medical bulletin posted on his Facebook account.

He added that Estrada is still on oxygen support but “no longer high flow and only by nasal cannula.”

Jinggoy also reported that his father has no more fever and has been eating well. The former president is also “well-oriented and conversing normally,” he added.

Jinggoy said Tuesday that his father tested negative for COVID-19 more than two weeks since he was rushed to the hospital on March 28. Former Sen. JV Ejercito also posted a photo of their father with his thumbs up on the same day.

Due to his worsening pneumonia, Estrada was also placed on mechanical ventilation support, but his condition has since improved. His ventilator support was removed on Friday, April 9. — Kristine Joy Patag

JOSEPH ESTRADA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Study: Asthma drug Budesonide hastens recovery of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms
Study: Asthma drug Budesonide hastens recovery of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms
1 day ago
(Updated) Asthma drug budesonide can hasten the recovery of COVID-19 patients at home with mild symptoms, according to new...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin orders filing of another diplomatic protest as 240 Chinese ships swarm West Philippine Sea
Locsin orders filing of another diplomatic protest as 240 Chinese ships swarm West Philippine Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 10 hours ago
According to the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, an estimated 240 Chinese vessels are scattered in several...
Headlines
fbfb
House urged to condemn China&rsquo;s harassment of Filipinos in West Philippine Sea
House urged to condemn China’s harassment of Filipinos in West Philippine Sea
By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
A lawmaker is pushing the House of Representatives to condemn China’s harassment of Filipinos in the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte taps Evasco in new anti-red tape post
Duterte taps Evasco in new anti-red tape post
By Christina Mendez | 19 hours ago
President Duterte appointed former secretary to the Cabinet Leoncio Evasco Jr., his longtime ally, as presidential adviser...
Headlines
fbfb
Government to public: Brace for midyear COVID-19 surge
Government to public: Brace for midyear COVID-19 surge
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 19 hours ago
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. yesterday warned the public to brace for another surge in COVID-19 infections by June or...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PAGASA: Tropical storm outside PAR may bring thunderstorms in Visayas, Mindanao
PAGASA: Tropical storm outside PAR may bring thunderstorms in Visayas, Mindanao
38 minutes ago
The tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has no direct effect yet, but its extension could start to...
Headlines
fbfb
SC extends closure of court premises in MECQ areas
SC extends closure of court premises in MECQ areas
By Kristine Joy Patag | 49 minutes ago
Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo extended the closure of premises of courts in modified enhanced community quarantine areas...
Headlines
fbfb
Fewer contact tracers to be hired under DOLE program
Fewer contact tracers to be hired under DOLE program
1 hour ago
From 12,000, the Department of Labor and Employment would now only be hiring 4,754 contact tracers under its program for displaced...
Headlines
fbfb
Medical waste in pandemic-hit Philippines: As much as 2 million sacks of rice
Medical waste in pandemic-hit Philippines: As much as 2 million sacks of rice
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
“There’s a surge in hospital waste and solid waste,” DENR Undersecretary for Climate Change Analiza The...
Headlines
fbfb
NDRRMC starts preparations for Tropical Storm Bising
NDRRMC starts preparations for Tropical Storm Bising
1 hour ago
"The public is also reminded to take precautionary measures in anticipation of the possible effects of the storm alongside...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with