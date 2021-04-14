Coronavirus cases in Philippines hit 892,880 with 8,122 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 8,122 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 892,880.

Members of the OCTA Research team in their latest report said the proportion of persons dying from COVID-19 in the National Capital Region rose to 5.36% from 1.82% last month.

US biotech company Moderna announced that its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective against all forms of the disease and 95% effective against severe disease.

Out of nearly seven million Americans who have received Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 jab, six women between age 18 and 48 developed a rare type of clot in the brain along with low platelets, according to US authorities who recommended pausing the use of the single-shot vaccine. The company shortly after announced that it would be halting the jab's rollout in Europe in a blow to the global immunization drive.

Vaccine experts in the Philippines are discussing these same developments, the country’s Food and Drug Administration said, as it evaluates Johnson&Johnson's emergency use application for its jab.

FDA also said new guidelines for the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca will be issued within the week.

The Commission on Human Rights urged the government to include inmates in its priority vaccination list as it stressed the multitude of vulnerabilities detainees face while detained in our overcrowded jails and prisons nationwide.

Public elementary and high schools should be used as isolation and vaccination centers only as a last resort, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said on Tuesday as the government struggles to free up COVID-19 beds in hospitals.

Although the country is still in the middle of a surge in cases, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. on Tuesday warned the public to brace for another surge in infections by June or July.