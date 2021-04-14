#VACCINEWATCHPH
Coronavirus cases in Philippines hit 892,880 with 8,122 new infections
A family stays in a classroom at Sto Niño Highschool in Marikina City as they finish the 14-day quarantine after four members of their family tested positive for COVID-19 on April 13, 2021. The City of Marikina implements an unorthodox method called "reverse isolation" where the uninfected family members are the ones being sent to isolation to avoid congestion of hospitals and quarantine facilities.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Coronavirus cases in Philippines hit 892,880 with 8,122 new infections

(Philstar.com) - April 14, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines —  The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 8,122 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 892,880.

  • Active cases: 173,047 or 19.4% of the total
  • Recoveries: 501, pushing total to 704,386
  • Deaths: 162, bringing total to 15,4472

What's new today?

  • Members of the OCTA Research team in their latest report said the proportion of persons dying from COVID-19 in the National Capital Region rose to 5.36% from 1.82% last month. 

  • US biotech company Moderna announced that its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective against all forms of the disease and 95% effective against severe disease.

  • Out of nearly seven million Americans who have received Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 jab, six women between age 18 and 48 developed a rare type of clot in the brain along with low platelets, according to US authorities who recommended pausing the use of the single-shot vaccine. The company shortly after announced that it would be halting the jab's rollout in Europe in a blow to the global immunization drive. 

  • Vaccine experts in the Philippines are discussing these same developments, the country’s Food and Drug Administration said, as it evaluates Johnson&Johnson's emergency use application for its jab. 

  • FDA also said new guidelines for the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca will be issued within the week. 

  • The Commission on Human Rights urged the government to include inmates in its priority vaccination list as it stressed the multitude of vulnerabilities detainees face while detained in our overcrowded jails and prisons nationwide.

  • Public elementary and high schools should be used as isolation and vaccination centers only as a last resort, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said on Tuesday as the government struggles to free up COVID-19 beds in hospitals.

  • Although the country is still in the middle of a surge in cases, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. on Tuesday warned the public to brace for another surge in infections by June or July.

  • The departments of health and science and technology will conduct a study on the antibody response of those vaccinated against COVID-19, the Vaccine Expert Panel (VEP) said Tuesday.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio

