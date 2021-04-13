#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
coronavirus
Personnel from different barangays in Quezon City learn to wear personal protective equipment as part of city's preparedness against COVID-19, March 05, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Lawmaker wants to put up monument for frontliners, scholarships for their kids

(Philstar.com) - April 13, 2021 - 4:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker is pushing for the creation of a monument commemorating frontline workers who served during the COVID-19 pandemic and died, and for their children to receive scholarship grants and financial assistance from the government.

Under House Bill No. 9159 filed by Rep. Manuel Luis Lopez (Manila, 1st District), the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) will be mandated to erect a Bantayog ng mga Bayaning Frontliners “to serve as a memorial for the heroism of all frontline heroes.”

Lopez said that the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and its neighboring provinces highlight the need to “recognize the courage, hard work, sacrifice and invaluable contirbution of our frontline heroes.”

If passed into law, the monument will be inaugurated during the “National Day of Mourning and Remembrance for COVID-19 Frontliners,” a special working holiday which would be marked as determined by the NCCA.

The names of all frontline heroes, who would be selected by a 10-member committee composed of government officials and representatives from medical organizations, the religious sector, media organizations, volunteer groups and the business sector, would be inscribed on the monument.

The bill also mandates that the children of frontline heroes be given scholarships and financial assistance in any state school, college or university.

Funding for the proposal would be sourced from the annual budget of the NCCA, but the measure also indicates that private donations may also fund it.

Lopez’s proposal does not include any additional benefits that living frontline workers may receive in recognition of their service, although he is pushing for a probe into complaints of delays in the disbursement of benefits and allowances to health workers already mandated by the two Bayanihan laws.

The Department of Health has recorded 16,510 health care workers who contracted COVID-19. Of this number, 86 have died and 15,796 have recovered. — Xave Gregorio

FRONTLINERS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A guide to home care for asymptomatic, mild COVID-19 patients
A guide to home care for asymptomatic, mild COVID-19 patients
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 20 hours ago
Home care could be considered for low-risk individuals who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, said Dr. Anna Ong-Lim,...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese coast guard, navy boats chasing civilian boat in West Philippine Sea 'unjustifiable' &mdash; expert
Chinese coast guard, navy boats chasing civilian boat in West Philippine Sea 'unjustifiable' — expert
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea, said such...
Headlines
fbfb
Study: Asthma drug Budesonide hastens recovery of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms
Study: Asthma drug Budesonide hastens recovery of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms
6 hours ago
(Updated) Asthma drug budesonide can hasten the recovery of COVID-19 patients at home with mild symptoms, according to new...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Sinovac effective vs severe COVID-19&rsquo;
‘Sinovac effective vs severe COVID-19’
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday insisted that Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccines are effective against serious illnesses, after...
Headlines
fbfb
Asked about quick access to hospital care, Roque incorrectly claims all can get medical assistance
play
Asked about quick access to hospital care, Roque incorrectly claims all can get medical assistance
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"That is an un-Christian question," Roque told reporters when asked about getting a hospital bed when people have been lining...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Tropical depression seen to enter PAR this week
Tropical depression seen to enter PAR this week
3 minutes ago
At 3 p.m., the tropical depression was last seen 1,290 kilometers east of Mindanao, packing peak winds of 55 km/hour and gusts...
Headlines
fbfb
As gov't continues vaccination program, inmates wait to be included in priority list
As gov't continues vaccination program, inmates wait to be included in priority list
By Kristine Joy Patag | 45 minutes ago
As the task force against COVID-19 refines and updates its priority vaccination list, inmates sharing cramped spaces in Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmaker wants to put up monument for frontliners, scholarships for their kids
Lawmaker wants to put up monument for frontliners, scholarships for their kids
58 minutes ago
A lawmaker is pushing for the creation of a monument commemorating frontline workers who served during the COVID-19 pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
Erap now negative for COVID-19, may soon be transferred to regular room &mdash; Jinggoy
Erap now negative for COVID-19, may soon be transferred to regular room — Jinggoy
5 hours ago
Former President Joseph Estrada has now tested negative to the novel coronavirus and may soon be transferred to a regular...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines eyes 20 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
Philippines eyes 20 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said negotiations to procure Sputnik V vaccine doses are still ongoing and the supply agreement...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with