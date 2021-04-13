#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Study: Asthma drug Budesonide hastens recovery of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms
Image of an inhaler.
Image by Bob Williams from Pixabay

Study: Asthma drug Budesonide hastens recovery of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms

(Philstar.com) - April 13, 2021 - 10:47am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:41 a.m.) — Asthma drug budesonide can hasten the recovery of COVID-19 patients at home with mild symptoms, according to new trial results from the United Kingdom.

“Early administration of inhaled budesonide reduced the likelihood of needing urgent medical care and reduced time to recovery after early COVID-19,” said the journal article on the trial published in The Lancet.

The study found that clinical recovery was a day shorter among patients who took budesonide compared to those who did not, with patients who took the asthma drug being feverish for fewer days.

There were also fewer patients who took budesonide who reported having persistent symptoms at the 14th and 28th day of sickness, compared to patients who only received usual care.

Blood oxygen saturations and viral load, however, were not different between patients who had budesonide and those who did not take the drug.

The study, funded by the National Institute for Health Research Biomedical Research Centre and drugmaker AstraZeneca, involved 146 participants, split equally into two groups, one of which would be given inhaled budesonide.

Those in the budesonide group were asked to take two inhalations of the drug twice a day until they no longer feel symptoms.

The same instructions were given to participants in a larger study that has not yet been peer-reviewed, which found that budesonide reduced recovery time by an average of three days. 

The Department of Health previously warned against using budesonide without a doctor’s prescription.

Budesonide vs ivermectin

The Department of Health previously warned against using budesonide without a doctor’s prescription. It is also still not registered with the local Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment for COVID-19, but is registered as an asthma drug.

"This is not a new drug. That is already registered and available in the Philippines," FDA Director General Eric Domingo told Philstar.com. "Doctors can prescribe a registered drug to their patients. They should explain the reason and effects of the drug to the patient."

Unlike budesonide, ivermectin is only registered as a topical drug in the country, although the FDA has already given an unspecified hospital a compassionate special permit to use it for the treatment of COVID-19.

Ivermectin's use for the treatment of COVID-19, however, still stands on shaky ground.

A systematic review of six randomized controlled trials of ivermectin by several medical groups in the country showed that it did not significantly reduce the risk of death, is not associated with a definite benefit in terms of other clinically important outcomes, did not significantly reduce time in the hospital, and the rate of hospital discharge did not differ significantly between patients who took the anti-parasitic drug and those who did not.

That said, dozens of clinical trials on the use of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19 are still ongoing, which means the final verdict for the anti-parasitic drug that is largely used in veterinary settings has yet to be handed. — Xave Gregorio with a report from James Relativo

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A guide to home care for asymptomatic, mild COVID-19 patients
A guide to home care for asymptomatic, mild COVID-19 patients
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 15 hours ago
Home care could be considered for low-risk individuals who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, said Dr. Anna Ong-Lim,...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Sinovac effective vs severe COVID-19&rsquo;
‘Sinovac effective vs severe COVID-19’
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday insisted that Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccines are effective against serious illnesses, after...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: No photos needed to prove Duterte is working
Palace: No photos needed to prove Duterte is working
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
The Palace said people know that the president is working even when Duterte is not in the public eye.
Headlines
fbfb
DTI lists industries allowed to operate
DTI lists industries allowed to operate
By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) yesterday released the list of industries allowed to operate in modified enhanced...
Headlines
fbfb
SWS: 65% of Filipinos say Duterte's state of health a public matter
SWS: 65% of Filipinos say Duterte's state of health a public matter
14 hours ago
A majority of Filipinos believe that President Rodrigo Duterte's state of health is a public matter, results of a nationwide...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Two more cops succumb to COVID-19
Two more cops succumb to COVID-19
1 hour ago
"On behalf of the PNP, we would like to give our condolences to the bereaved family and assures every assistance they needed,"...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Effect of lockdown to be felt in 10-14 days
DOH: Effect of lockdown to be felt in 10-14 days
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
It will take another 10 to 14 days to see the impact of the enhanced community quarantine on the daily tally of new COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth to settle 60% of reimbursement claims
PhilHealth to settle 60% of reimbursement claims
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
More than half of the “valid” reimbursement claims of hospitals with the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. will...
Headlines
fbfb
65% of Pinoys say Duterte health a public matter
65% of Pinoys say Duterte health a public matter
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Six in 10 adult Filipinos believe President Duterte’s state of heath is a public matter, according to a Social Weather...
Headlines
fbfb
Salceda eyes billions in funding for Philippines economic recovery
Salceda eyes billions in funding for Philippines economic recovery
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The House of Representatives’ main resident economist hinted yesterday that he is trying to find more funding sources...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with