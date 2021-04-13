#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
â€˜Sinovac effective vs severe COVID-19â€™
Assuming that the 50 percent efficacy rate is true, doctors have repeatedly explained that. That’s still a guarantee against serious illness or even death because of COVID-19 and that’s why it’s still OK as a protection (against the pandemic),” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.
AFP/Wang Zhao

‘Sinovac effective vs severe COVID-19’

Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - April 13, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines  —  Malacañang yesterday insisted that Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccines are effective against serious illnesses, after a Chinese official admitted that the China-made shots don’t have high protection rates.

“Assuming that the 50 percent efficacy rate is true, doctors have repeatedly explained that. That’s still a guarantee against serious illness or even death because of COVID-19 and that’s why it’s still OK as a protection (against the pandemic),” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

Gao Fu, director of China’s disease control center, has been quoted in earlier reports as saying that China is considering mixing different COVID-19 vaccines to address its low efficacy rate. Gao also said China is making adjustments in the dosage.

Despite the tight global vaccine supply, Roque assured the public that the Philippines would get the pandemic jabs it ordered.

“There is no problem with regard to the second dose of Sinovac because Sinovac guaranteed our supply,” Roque said.

Workers in A4 priority

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) yesterday identified 13 types of essential workers to be included in the A4 priority list of the government’s free COVID-19 vaccination program, expected to start in June.

Essential workers include those in:

•             commuter transport sector, including logistics

•             frontline government workers in justice (including judges, prosecutors and public attorneys), security, transport and social protection sectors

•             public and private wet and dry market; grocery, supermarkets and delivery services

•             manufacturers of food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical products

•             food retail, including food service delivery

•             frontline government workers

•             frontline workers in financial services

•             teachers in medical and allied medical courses, including laboratory personnel

•             frontline workers in hotels and accommodation

•             priests, pastors and religious leaders

•             construction workers in government infrastructure projects

•             security guards in offices, agencies and organizations

•             overseas Filipino workers scheduled for deployment within two months.

“We looked through all the different economic sectors that have high levels of interaction with or exposure to the public, particularly those who cannot really maintain a bubble,” NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon said.

Likewise, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire asked employers to start preparing a “masterlist” of essential workers under A4 priority who are eligible for vaccination.

Meanwhile, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) director general Eric Domingo said there were no reports of blood clotting incidents among those inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines, citing a report of the National Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee (NAEFIC).

Country to country

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed that the US will undertake “country to country” efforts in vaccine distribution, a move that will possibly favor US allies.

“You’re going to see a combination of things. COVAX is vitally important, but there are efforts that we will undertake country to country,” Blinken said.

The US loaned vaccines to Canada and Mexico, which the secretary said has immediate security and health implications for the being the US’s nearest neighbors. – Sheila Crisostomo, Pia Lee-Brago, Czeriza Valencia, Evelyn Macairan

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: No photos needed to prove Duterte is working
Palace: No photos needed to prove Duterte is working
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
The Palace said people know that the president is working even when Duterte is not in the public eye.
Headlines
fbfb
Asked about quick access to hospital care, Roque incorrectly claims all can get medical assistance
play
Asked about quick access to hospital care, Roque incorrectly claims all can get medical assistance
By Franco Luna | 14 hours ago
"That is an un-Christian question," Roque told reporters when asked about getting a hospital bed when people have been lining...
Headlines
fbfb
A guide to home care for asymptomatic, mild COVID-19 patients
A guide to home care for asymptomatic, mild COVID-19 patients
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Home care could be considered for low-risk individuals who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, said Dr. Anna Ong-Lim,...
Headlines
fbfb
SWS: 65% of Filipinos say Duterte's state of health a public matter
SWS: 65% of Filipinos say Duterte's state of health a public matter
7 hours ago
A majority of Filipinos believe that President Rodrigo Duterte's state of health is a public matter, results of a nationwide...
Headlines
fbfb
Is deploying cops really a 'tried and tested' pandemic response?
Is deploying cops really a 'tried and tested' pandemic response?
By Christian Deiparine | 11 hours ago
As things unfolded a year ago, abuse at the hands of power-tripping enforcers has been documented again, prompting changes...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Salceda eyes billions in funding for Philippines economic recovery
Salceda eyes billions in funding for Philippines economic recovery
By Delon Porcalla | 4 hours ago
The House of Representatives’ main resident economist hinted yesterday that he is trying to find more funding sources...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace open to extension of aid distribution
Palace open to extension of aid distribution
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
Malacañang is open to extending the 15-day period for the giving of aid to National Capital Region Plus residents...
Headlines
fbfb
Gas price cuts today
Gas price cuts today
By Danessa Rivera | 4 hours ago
Oil companies are implementing minimal price cuts on gasoline and kerosene prices today.
Headlines
fbfb
‘No’ to nationwide academic break
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | April 13, 2021 - 12:00am
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian disagreed with the proposal to have a nationwide academic break, saying the decision should be left to basic education and higher education institutions.
Headlines
fbfb
Go pushes 7-point agenda amid MECQ
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | April 13, 2021 - 12:00am
A seven-point agenda to help citizens cope better with this difficult episode of the pandemic is being pushed by a senator closest to President Duterte.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with