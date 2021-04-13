#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^

Go pushes 7-point agenda amid MECQ

Cecille Suerte Felipe (The Philippine Star) - April 13, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, PHILIPPINES — A seven-point agenda to help citizens cope better with this difficult episode of the pandemic is being pushed by a senator closest to President Duterte.

While a shift to modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) has been imposed in the National Capital Region (NCR) Plus bubble, Sen. Bong Go said people’s movements are still essentially restricted to prevent further transmission of COVID-19.

Aside from mobility restrictions, Go outlined seven key efforts that should be pursued in order to ease the burden of the Filipino people.

First is a concerted effort to expedite the expansion of health facilities and construction of modular hospitals to accommodate severe and critical COVID-19 cases.

Second is to augment medical frontliners in critical areas in the NCR Plus bubble with health care workers from other regions.

Next, vaccination should be accelerated in accordance with the vaccine prioritization list as well as strengthen COVID-19 testing and contact tracing efforts.

Fourth is to maximize available technologies to unburden the health system, particularly through e-health initiatives.

At the same time, Go said that PhilHealth should expedite its processing of services and payments.

Also, the senator called for an efficient distribution of the new Supplemental Amelioration Program or “ayuda” and other forms of government assistance to all identified beneficiaries.

Finally, Go emphasized the need to adopt alternative work arrangements to ensure the safety of the working sector.

In relation to the new community quarantine guidelines accompanying the implementation of MECQ in the NCR Plus bubble, Go said the move does not mean that government will be complacent.

“The goal of the previous ECQ to limit people’s movement to prevent the spread of the disease is still there. There are only a few adjustments in the policies to ensure that the economy works and does not reach the point where people’s livelihoods will eventually die,” he said.

He said that in all government decisions, the President takes into account recommendations of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) and of other experts.

“We balance all that to protect the welfare and life of every Filipino,” said Go, who chairs the committee on health in the Senate.

“No matter what quarantine restrictions we implement, the discipline and cooperation of everyone is more important. We have adhered to established health protocols to make our measures successful in curbing the spread of COVID-19 while restoring the vitality of our economy,” he added.

MECQ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Asked about quick access to hospital care, Roque incorrectly claims all can get medical assistance
play
Asked about quick access to hospital care, Roque incorrectly claims all can get medical assistance
By Franco Luna | 11 hours ago
"That is an un-Christian question," Roque told reporters when asked about getting a hospital bed when people have been lining...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: No photos needed to prove Duterte is working
Palace: No photos needed to prove Duterte is working
By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
The Palace said people know that the president is working even when Duterte is not in the public eye.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs 11,378 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 157,378
Philippines logs 11,378 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 157,378
9 hours ago
The Philippines on Monday reported 11,378 new coronavirus cases, pushing its total to 876,225.
Headlines
fbfb
No evidence Ivermectin helps with COVID-19, manufacturer stresses
No evidence Ivermectin helps with COVID-19, manufacturer stresses
By Christian Deiparine | 10 hours ago
"The levels of evidence do not come up to standards," Dr. Beaver Tamesis said.
Headlines
fbfb
Is deploying cops really a 'tried and tested' pandemic response?
Is deploying cops really a 'tried and tested' pandemic response?
By Christian Deiparine | 8 hours ago
As things unfolded a year ago, abuse at the hands of power-tripping enforcers has been documented again, prompting changes...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
&lsquo;Sinovac effective vs severe COVID-19&rsquo;
‘Sinovac effective vs severe COVID-19’
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang yesterday insisted that Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccines are effective against serious illnesses, after...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Effect of lockdown to be felt in 10-14 days
DOH: Effect of lockdown to be felt in 10-14 days
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
It will take another 10 to 14 days to see the impact of the enhanced community quarantine on the daily tally of new COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth to settle 60% of reimbursement claims
PhilHealth to settle 60% of reimbursement claims
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
More than half of the “valid” reimbursement claims of hospitals with the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. will...
Headlines
fbfb
65% of Pinoys say Duterte health a public matter
65% of Pinoys say Duterte health a public matter
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Six in 10 adult Filipinos believe President Duterte’s state of heath is a public matter, according to a Social Weather...
Headlines
fbfb
DTI lists industries allowed to operate
DTI lists industries allowed to operate
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) yesterday released the list of industries allowed to operate in modified enhanced...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with