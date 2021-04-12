Residents affected by the renewed enhanced community quarantine wait for their turn as they claim their cash assistance from the government inside the Old Balara Elementary school in Quezon City on Thursday midnight, April 8, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Philippines logs 11,378 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 157,378
(Philstar.com) - April 12, 2021 - 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday reported 11,378 new coronavirus cases, pushing its total to 876,225.
This marks the fourth straight day that the country tallied five-digit increases in infections, which began on April 9. Active cases also saw an additional 10,932 from yesterday's 146,519.
- Active cases: 157,451 or 18.0% of the total
- Recoveries: 267, bringing the overall figure to 703,625
- Deaths: 204, or now 15,149 in total
What's new today?
- Curfew hours in Metro Manila were adjusted to 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. per its local chief executives. This takes effect today, on the shift of 'NCR Plus' to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine.
- Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said it was "unchristian" to ask how he was admitted at the Philippine General Hospital, when many other COVID-19 patients were lining up for beds. PGH officials have also been mum about the issue.
- The national police said quarantine violators in NCR Plus will not be arrested. Such a remark came after cases of cops in power-tripping as well a man dying from being forced to do 300 rounds of exercise.
- Courts in areas under MECQ will remain physically closed until April 18, newly appoined Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said. Proceedings, however, will continue through videoconferencing.
