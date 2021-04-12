#VACCINEWATCHPH
Virus-hit Roque to still hold briefings
Roque, also the spokesman for the government’s pandemic task force, said he felt better after he was given a vial of antiviral medication Remdesivir and steroids at an undisclosed hospital.
STAR/KJ Rosales, file

Virus-hit Roque to still hold briefings

Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - April 12, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesman Harry Roque may still hold press briefings this week despite being confined in hospital with COVID-19.

Roque, also the spokesman for the government’s pandemic task force, said he felt better after he was given a vial of antiviral medication Remdesivir and steroids at an undisclosed hospital.

“Doctors won’t discharge me though until (four) more vials (of Remdesivir) which means I will be confined until Thursday,” his online post read yesterday. “But I do feel normal already on my (third) day of confinement, enough to do my thrice a week briefings.”

Last Saturday, Roque said he was admitted at a hospital because of COVID-19, the second time he contracted the virus. He was first infected last month but recovered after more than a week.

Some critics have questioned how the Palace official was able to get a room immediately at a time when hospitals are filled with patients.

He has not issued a statement on the matter as of yesterday.

Roque said he would check into a temporary treatment and monitoring facility on Friday to complete his 14-day isolation.He also thanked his supporters for their well wishes and prayers.

He reminded the public to observe “extra precaution” because COVID-19 has become more transmissible.

