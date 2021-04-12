#VACCINEWATCHPH
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
This photo taken on April 6, 2021 shows a relative wearing personal protective equipment attending to a family member with COVID-19 at a makeshift ward in a hospital in Manila. More contagious variants of the coronavirus have been blamed for a record surge in infections in Metro Manila that has overwhelmed hospitals and sent the national capital region into lockdown.
AFP/Jam Sta. Rosa

LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021

PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - April 12, 2021 - 7:54am

The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)

Why 'NCR Plus' is shifting to Modified ECQ and what that means
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Metro Manila and the nearby provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal will be under a more relaxed quarantine status...
National ID system pre-registers 28 million Pinoys
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 9 hours ago
Some 28 million Filipinos have pre-registered for the Philippine Identification System as the government expands its operations...
Philippines gets 2nd batch of Sinovac vaccines
By Rudy Santos | 9 hours ago
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. and testing czar Vince Dizon yesterday welcomed the arrival of another 500,000 doses of Sinovac...
&lsquo;Healthy Duterte to lead country to recovery&rsquo;
By Paolo Romero | 9 hours ago
President Duterte remains in good health and is “determined to lead the country towards recovery” from the pandemic,...
Gains from ECQ 'wasted again' with no concrete changes done &mdash; HPAAC
By Christian Deiparine | 15 hours ago
"The government still has no clear plans and efforts to fix the root causes," HPAAC said in a statement.
Metro Manila mayors adjust curfew hours to 8 p.m.-5 a.m.
12 minutes ago
In a statement Sunday, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos said that Metro Manila mayors have agreed...
Philippines, US to hold joint war games as tensions grow in South China Sea
1 hour ago
This year's event will be on a smaller scale than in previous years due to the health crisis, Philippine military chief Lieutenant...
382 more COVID-19 variant cases detected
By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
The Department of Health reported Saturday night the detection of additional cases of COVID variants among recently sequenced...
Richer nations received 87% of vaccines &ndash; WHO
By Pia Lee-Brago | 9 hours ago
Although more than 700 million vaccine doses have been administered globally, the vast majority of COVID-19 vaccines administered...
Philippines to Myanmar: Adhere to ASEAN Human Rights Declaration
By Pia Lee-Brago | 9 hours ago
The Philippines has called on Myanmar to adhere to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Human Rights Declaration amid...
