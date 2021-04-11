500,000 more doses of Sinovac arrive in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Another 500,000 doses of China's Sinovac arrived in the Philippines on Sunday, state-run PTV said.

A Philippine Airlines flight PR-359 landed at 5:18 p.m. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay, according to a live report by the station.

Related Stories First shipment of purchased vaccines arrives in Philippines

This makes up the second batch of the 3.5 million doses in total that the Duterte administration procured from the manufacturer.

It is government's first ever direct purchase of any COVID-19 vaccine, with progress with other drugmakers still in the supply agreement stage.

PTV said vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. and testing czar Vince Dizon are on site and will welcome the arrival of the Chinese-made jabs.

It will be then transported to the Metro Pac warehouse in Marikina for storage. Apart from this, the state-run broadcaster said some 20,000 doses of Russia's Gamaleya could also arrive in Manila by this week.