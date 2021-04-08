Coronavirus cases in the Philippines hit 828,366 with 9,216 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 4:25 p.m.) The Philippines on Thursday recorded 9,216 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 828,366.

Active cases surpassed the previous record high seen on April 3 when the DOH said 165,715 patients were battling COVID-19.

As there were on April 3, there are now enough COVID-19 patients to fill the entire Philippine Arena — the world's largest indoor arena — three times over.

Local government units on Wednesday started the payout of the P22.9-billion lockdown assistance to qualified beneficiaries in the National Capital Region Plus placed under enhanced community quarantine. Beneficiaries in the cities of Manila, Quezon City, Parañaque, Marikina and Taguig received one-time aid worth P1,000 meant to cover them for the entirety of the two-week lockdown.

The country's Food and Drug Administration assured that hundreds of senior citizens have already been inoculated with Sinovac's COVID-19 jab and those who experienced adverse effects only did so within the usual limits. This comes a day after local regulators approved the use of the jab on the elderly.

The FDA, however, has asked the health department to temporarily stop administering AstraZeneca's jab to those aged 60 and below after the European Medicine Agency (EMA) found that blood clotting combined with low platelet count is a potential, although “very rare,” side effect of the shot.

The country's vaccine expert panel will meet either today or tomorrow to evaluate the emergency use application from Johnson & Johnson for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, FDA director-general Eric Domingo said during a briefing aired over state-run PTV.

Meanwhile, Domingo said there is still no official emergency use application for Chinese state-run Sinopharm's vaccine as its distributors in the country have failed to send local regulators the necessary requirements.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said 483 more Filipinos contracted COVID-19 overseas, bringing its tally to 17,064. The department said the reported spike is due to the increase in cases in a country in the Middle East.