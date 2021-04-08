#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines hit 828,366 with 9,216 new infections
Residents of Batasan Hills in Quezon City line up to receive their financial assistance from the government on the second day of distribution on April 8, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Coronavirus cases in the Philippines hit 828,366 with 9,216 new infections

(Philstar.com) - April 8, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 4:25 p.m.) The Philippines on Thursday recorded 9,216 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 828,366.

  • Active cases: 167,279 or 20.2% of the total
  • Recoveries: 598, pushing total to 646,968
  • Deaths: 60, bringing total to 14,119

What's new today?

  • Active cases surpassed the previous record high seen on April 3 when the DOH said 165,715 patients were battling COVID-19.

  • As there were on April 3, there are now enough COVID-19 patients to fill the entire Philippine Arena — the world's largest indoor arena — three times over.

  • Local government units on Wednesday started the payout of the P22.9-billion lockdown assistance to qualified beneficiaries in the National Capital Region Plus placed under enhanced community quarantine. Beneficiaries in the cities of Manila, Quezon City, Parañaque, Marikina and Taguig received one-time aid worth P1,000 meant to cover them for the entirety of the two-week lockdown. 

  • The country's Food and Drug Administration assured that hundreds of senior citizens have already been inoculated with Sinovac's COVID-19 jab and those who experienced adverse effects only did so within the usual limits. This comes a day after local regulators approved the use of the jab on the elderly. 

  • The FDA, however, has asked the health department to temporarily stop administering AstraZeneca's jab to those aged 60 and below after the European Medicine Agency (EMA) found that blood clotting combined with low platelet count is a potential, although “very rare,” side effect of the shot.

  • The country's vaccine expert panel will meet either today or tomorrow to evaluate the emergency use application from Johnson & Johnson for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, FDA director-general Eric Domingo said during a briefing aired over state-run PTV. 

  • Meanwhile, Domingo said there is still no official emergency use application for Chinese state-run Sinopharm's vaccine as its distributors in the country have failed to send local regulators the necessary requirements. 

  • The Department of Foreign Affairs said 483 more Filipinos contracted COVID-19 overseas, bringing its tally to 17,064. The department said the reported spike is due to the increase in cases in a country in the Middle East.

  • Former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez has contracted COVID-19, according to his daughter.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Where is Uncle Sam now?' Roque twits US, a top COVAX funder
'Where is Uncle Sam now?' Roque twits US, a top COVAX funder
By Christian Deiparine | 19 hours ago
"Have we gotten a single vial of vaccine from the Americans? The answer is No," Roque claimed, despite the US being a top...
Headlines
fbfb
US warns China over moves on Philippines, Taiwan
play
US warns China over moves on Philippines, Taiwan
9 hours ago
"An armed attack against the Philippines' armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the Pacific, including in the South...
Headlines
fbfb
No plan of permanent presence? Move ships out of West Philippine Sea, Locsin tells China
No plan of permanent presence? Move ships out of West Philippine Sea, Locsin tells China
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
"Then tell them to move out. All of them. If they're really fishing the fish are all gone; they're just fouling the water...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA gives hospital compassionate special permit to use Ivermectin
FDA gives hospital compassionate special permit to use Ivermectin
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The move comes amid growing discussions over the use of Ivermectin as a potential treatment for or prophylactic against ...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines temporarily stops giving AstraZeneca shots to those under 60
Philippines temporarily stops giving AstraZeneca shots to those under 60
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
The Philippines is temporarily stopping administering AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines to those under 60 after the European...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Chinese vaccines, investments keeping Duterte mum on ships in Julian Felipe Reef &mdash; fisherfolk
Chinese vaccines, investments keeping Duterte mum on ships in Julian Felipe Reef — fisherfolk
1 hour ago
“China’s vaccine diplomacy and economic investments seem to clamp a gag order on President Duterte about the sea...
Headlines
fbfb
Transport groups call for temporary suspension of anti-colorum campaign
Transport groups call for temporary suspension of anti-colorum campaign
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
Arrests on colorum drivers are among the more polarizing campaigns under an enhanced community quarantine that has significantly...
Headlines
fbfb
Anti-terror debates to resume at earliest on April 27 via videocon session
Anti-terror debates to resume at earliest on April 27 via videocon session
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The succeeding oral arguments on petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 will be conducted through videoconference...
Headlines
fbfb
700 senior citizen healthcare workers have received Sinovac jab &mdash; FDA
700 senior citizen healthcare workers have received Sinovac jab — FDA
4 hours ago
The country's Food and Drug Administration assured that hundreds of senior citizens have already been inoculated with the...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ-led Task Force vs Corruption files raps before Ombudsman, prosecution
DOJ-led Task Force vs Corruption files raps before Ombudsman, prosecution
4 hours ago
The Department of Justice-led Task Force against Corruption has filed two complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman and...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with