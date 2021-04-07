#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Harsh punishments represent 'overreach' of rules, CHR says after death of curfew violator
Police patrol as Roman Catholic devotees gather in front of Quiapo church during Good Friday in Manila on April 2, 2021, after the government imposed strict lockdowns to cope with a surge in COVID-19 infections.
AFP/Jam Sta. Rosa

Harsh punishments represent 'overreach' of rules, CHR says after death of curfew violator

(Philstar.com) - April 7, 2021 - 9:11am

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights said harsh punishments and fines show an overreach of quarantine rules following the death of a curfew violator in Cavite after allegedly being forced to do strenuous exercise routine.

In a statement Wednesday, CHR said it was concerned about the treatment and death of Darren Peñaredondo. He was said to be on his way to buy water and was allegedly made to do 300 rounds of a pumping exercise as punishment for violating quarantine rules on April 1.

The victim’s cousin said he and other quarantine violators were ordered to do 100 rounds of squats. But the police increased it to 300 rounds of exercise. Peñaredondo died on April 3.

“Excessive punishments and fines which are punitive in nature and disproportionate with the violation represent an overreach of the enforcement of quarantine rules and regulations,” lawyer Jacqueline De Guia, CHR spokesperson, said.

De Guia also pointed out that quarantine measures are not for peace and order but for public health and safety.

‘We stress that quarantine measures are being implemented as a public health measure and not as a peace and order solution—this is the rationale as previously espoused by the chief executive himself when he stated that quarantine is not tantamount to martial law,” she said.

The commission also said it agrees with the recommendation of Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra to impose community service on quarantine violators as punitive physical exercises and fines “only add to hardships already being felt by members of the poor and vulnerable sectors.”

Guevarra said Monday that he asked local government units to subject those caught violating quarantine measures to community service and not imprisonment or fines “because life is so difficult in enhanced community quarantine.”

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will remain under ECQ until April 11 as the government struggles to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases.

CHR said it will reach out to Peñaredondo’s family and will launch an independent investigation.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Philippine National Police Internal Affairs Services opened separate probes into the incident. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DILG disowns Densing's remarks for the second time
DILG disowns Densing's remarks for the second time
22 hours ago
"The Department wishes to clarify that the views expressed by Usec. Epimaco Densing III on ANC yesterday about the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
NEDA: ECQ alone won&rsquo;t bring down COVID-19 cases
NEDA: ECQ alone won’t bring down COVID-19 cases
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 9 hours ago
Imposing the strictest quarantine measure will not be enough to bring down COVID-19 cases in the country and further extension...
Headlines
fbfb
Erap on ventilator as pneumonia due to COVID-19 worsens
Erap on ventilator as pneumonia due to COVID-19 worsens
21 hours ago
Former President Joseph Estrada has been placed on a ventilator as his pneumonia due to COVID-19 worsened, his son former...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccination of 5 priority groups eyed in May
Vaccination of 5 priority groups eyed in May
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Despite the tight supply of pandemic vaccines, the National Task Force against COVID-19 is optimistic that the inoculation...
Headlines
fbfb
Testing czar Dizon slammed for rejection of mass testing one year into pandemic
Testing czar Dizon slammed for rejection of mass testing one year into pandemic
By Franco Luna | 15 hours ago
"A testing czar who rejects mass testing is no different from a doctor who abandons his patients: this is neglect of his sole...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOTr calls for end to &lsquo;COVID-19 smuggling&rsquo;
DOTr calls for end to ‘COVID-19 smuggling’
By Richmond Mercurio | 9 hours ago
The Department of Transportation has called on law enforcement agencies, the transport sector and local governments to end...
Headlines
fbfb
Erap now on ventilator as pneumonia worsens
Erap now on ventilator as pneumonia worsens
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 9 hours ago
Former president Joseph Estrada was placed on mechanical ventilation as his pneumonia worsened, his son, former senator Jinggoy...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs record-high 382 new deaths
Philippines logs record-high 382 new deaths
By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday reported 382 COVID-related deaths in a single day, a record high since the pandemic struck...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG orders probe on &lsquo;push-up&rsquo; death
DILG orders probe on ‘push-up’ death
By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government yesterday ordered a probe into the death of a curfew violator in General...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo seeks volunteers for e-consultation program
Robredo seeks volunteers for e-consultation program
By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has called for volunteer health professionals for its free e-consultation program dubbed Bayanihan...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with