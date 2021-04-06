Guevarra: NBI wraps up PNP-PDEA shootout probe; report in 'next few days'

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation has wrapped up its probe into the deadly Philippine National Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency shootout in Quezon City on February 24, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

In a message to reporters on Tuesday, Guevarra said the NBI may submit its report on the investigation “in the next few days.”

Asked for initial findings of the bureau, Guevarra said he has not yet received any report as of Tuesday. “It may still be in process,” he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the NBI to be the sole body to investigate the shootout that left five people dead. The president has put a stop on the PNP-PDEA joint probe into the incident.

The bureau is looking into the clash between PDEA and PNP agents outside Ever Gotesco Mall along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City in what was initially described as a “misencounter.”

Police Gen. Debold Sinas and PDEA Director General Wilkins VIllanueva have asserted that there was coordination between their personnel, but said then that it was too early in their joint investigation to draw any conclusions.

The STAR reported on March 2 that the PNP turned over bundles of marked money found in PDEA vehicles, cell phones, fingerprints and autopsy results as well as point trajectories, ballistics, drug tests and paraffin tests to the investigator-on-case. The pieces of evidence will also be handed over to the NBI. — Kristine Joy Patag