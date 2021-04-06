#VACCINEWATCHPH
Immigration warns foreigners: Defying IATF protocols may lead to deportation charges
In this photo taken June 8, 2020, security personnel enforce the lockdown at the Bureau of Immigration office in Intramuros, Manila.
The STAR/Edd Gumban

Immigration warns foreigners: Defying IATF protocols may lead to deportation charges

(Philstar.com) - April 6, 2021 - 11:18am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration warned foreign nationals in the country that they may face deportation charges if they violate quarantine protocols set by the government’s coronavirus task force.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente in a statement on Monday stressed that foreign nationals are expected to follow Philippine laws and “blatant disregard of rules and persons of authority may be reason for their deportation.”

Foreigners who disrespect authorities may also be considered undesirable aliens. “Foreign nationals who disrespect symbols of our country and persons of authority are not welcome in the Philippines,” he added.

In May 2020, the bureau filed deportation charges against Spanish national Javier Salvador Parra on grounds of undesirability when he ignored BI’s notices to file a counter-affidavit to answer the allegations against him, but “he reportedly refused to receive the notice and disregarded the requirement, which was due last May 21.”

Parra figured in an altercation with Police SMSgt. Roland Madrona late April. The police attempted to arrest Parra in his home after a heated conversation on an alleged quarantine protocol violation.

Parra left the country on Apr. 29, 2020, and has since been placed on the bureau’s blacklist, banning him from returning to the country.

Probe into foreign company executives defying IATF protocols in workplaces

Immigration Intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. also said they received reports that some foreign executives of companies in the Philippines violate protocols set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases in their workplaces.

“We will be conducting an investigation on these reports, and if found with merit, will file immigration cases against aliens involved,” Manahan added.

He also stressed that immigration action against erring foreign nationals is separate from criminal cases that authorities may file against them. — Kristine Joy Patag

