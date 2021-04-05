'Blatant falsehoods': DFA hits Chinese embassy remarks over presence of ships in Juan Felipe Reef

MANILA, Philippines — Backing Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, the Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday disputed claims by the Chinese embassy over the continuing stay of Chinese vessels in the Juan Felipe Reef, nearly a month since being detected in the West Philippine Sea.

Beijing claimed that the ships were only staying in the area, part of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, due to bad weather. It also denied that such were part of a maritime militia in the disputed waters.

But in a statement, the DFA called these as "blatant falsehoods" that sought to promote China's "expansive and illegitimate claims."

"The Department of Foreign Affairs strongly deplores the statement of the Chinese embassy spokesperson," the agency said.

Such comments came in the wake of a word war that dragged on between the embassy and Lorenzana, who reiterated last week his demand for the vessels to leave.

The Chinese Ambassador to the PH has a lot of explaining to do. There are still 44 Chinese vessels that are in Julian Felipe Reef. I am no fool. The weather has been good so far, so they have no reason to stay there. These vessels should be on their way out. Umalis na kayo diyan pic.twitter.com/7THOqXCmSu — Delfin Lorenzana (@del_lorenzana) April 3, 2021

In it, China said the Juan Felipe Reef had long been its "tradition fishing grounds" as part of its territory, which the DFA rejected.

"Tradition yields to law whether or not it is regarded as traditional fishing," it added, citing the Hague ruling in 2016 as "clearly the only norm applicable" in the situation.

Statement by Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines The Chinese Embassy has taken note of the... Posted by Chinese Embassy Manila on Saturday, 3 April 2021

China has repeatedly ignored the ruling which invalidated its nine-dash line claim in the waters. It has also continued its aggression there over the years, despite the Duterte administration's fostering of close ties with Beijing.

The DFA echoed Lorenzana's call that China withdraw its vessels in the area, vowing that it will file a diplomatic protest "for every day of delay."

It also denounced the embassy's calling of the defense chief's statement as "unprofessional."

"Chinese embassy officials are reminded that they are guests of the Philippine government," the DFA said, "and as guests, must at all times observe protocol and accord respect to Philippine government officials."

The ships in the Juan Felipe Reef were first spotted on March 7. There had been a series of calls for the vessels to leave, including a diplomatic protest from the DFA.

While Lorenzana and the DFA have been vocal in the matter, President Rodrigo Duterte has essentially kept mum over it.

Malacañang said the president had raised the issue to Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian, but he has remained with no comment in public to date. — Christian Deiparine