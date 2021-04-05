#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
'Blatant falsehoods': DFA hits Chinese embassy remarks over presence of ships in Juan Felipe Reef
This handout photo taken on March 27, 2021 and received from the National Task Force-West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) via the Philippine Communications Operations Office (PCOO) on March 31, 2021 shows Chinese vessels anchored at Whitsun Reef, some 320 kilometres (175 nautical miles) west of Palawan Island in the South China Sea. A fleet of Chinese ships that sparked a diplomatic row after parking at a reef off the Philippines for weeks are now scattered across the contested Spratly Islands, a government agency said on March 31, 2021, condemning Beijing's "unlawful presence" in the area.
AFP/Philippine Communications Operations Office/National Task Force-West Philippine Sea

'Blatant falsehoods': DFA hits Chinese embassy remarks over presence of ships in Juan Felipe Reef

(Philstar.com) - April 5, 2021 - 3:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Backing Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, the Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday disputed claims by the Chinese embassy over the continuing stay of Chinese vessels in the Juan Felipe Reef, nearly a month since being detected in the West Philippine Sea.

Beijing claimed that the ships were only staying in the area, part of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, due to bad weather. It also denied that such were part of a maritime militia in the disputed waters.

But in a statement, the DFA called these as "blatant falsehoods" that sought to promote China's "expansive and illegitimate claims."

"The Department of Foreign Affairs strongly deplores the statement of the Chinese embassy spokesperson," the agency said. 

Such comments came in the wake of a word war that dragged on between the embassy and Lorenzana, who reiterated last week his demand for the vessels to leave.

In it, China said the Juan Felipe Reef had long been its "tradition fishing grounds" as part of its territory, which the DFA rejected. 

"Tradition yields to law whether or not it is regarded as traditional fishing," it added, citing the Hague ruling in 2016 as "clearly the only norm applicable" in the situation.

Statement by Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines The Chinese Embassy has taken note of the...

Posted by Chinese Embassy Manila on Saturday, 3 April 2021

China has repeatedly ignored the ruling which invalidated its nine-dash line claim in the waters. It has also continued its aggression there over the years, despite the Duterte administration's fostering of close ties with Beijing.

The DFA echoed Lorenzana's call that China withdraw its vessels in the area, vowing that it will file a diplomatic protest "for every day of delay."

It also denounced the embassy's calling of the defense chief's statement as "unprofessional."

"Chinese embassy officials are reminded that they are guests of the Philippine government," the DFA said, "and as guests, must at all times observe protocol and accord respect to Philippine government officials."

The ships in the Juan Felipe Reef were first spotted on March 7. There had been a series of calls for the vessels to leave, including a diplomatic protest from the DFA.

While Lorenzana and the DFA have been vocal in the matter, President Rodrigo Duterte has essentially kept mum over it.

Malacañang said the president had raised the issue to Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian, but he has remained with no comment in public to date. — Christian Deiparine 

DELFIN LORENZANA DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENSE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA RODRIGO DUTERTE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 5, 2021 - 3:42pm

The United States Navy's Nimitz-class nuclear powered supercarrier USS John C. Stennis continues underway in the South China Sea.

The US Pacific Command just reported that it has received "cargo" from support ship USNS Rainier in the disputed waters.

April 5, 2021 - 3:42pm

The Department of Foreign Affairs says Chinese Embassy’s statement in response to DND Sec. Lorenzana “contained blatant falsehoods such as claims of adverse weather conditions when there were none and the supposed non-existence of maritime militia vessels” in Julian Felipe Reef.

"The continued deployment, lingering presence, and activities of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea and China’s tolerance thereof blatantly infringe upon Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction," the agency says.

April 4, 2021 - 1:37pm

"China should respect Philippine sovereignty over the Kalayaan Islands and its sovereign rights over its Exclusive Economic Zone as defined by [UN Convention on the Law of the Sea]," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says in response to the Chinese Embassy labelling his call for Chinese ships to leave the Julian Felipe Reef "perplexing."

The embassy also urged him to "avoid any unprofessional remarks which may further fan irrational emotions" over the South China Sea dispute.

"The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupty features in the West Philippine Sea," Lorenzana says, citing previous activity at Panatag Shoal.

March 31, 2021 - 2:52pm

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea confirms that 44 Chinese maritime militia vessels remain moored, anchored and stationary at Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea as of March 29.

The task force also reports 115 Chinese ships have been monitored in Chigua (Kennan) Reef, 45 vessels in Pag-asa (Thitu) Island & other 50 vessels dispersed in Panganiban (Mischief), Kagitingan (Fiery Cross) and Zamora (Subi) Reefs, all within the Kalayaan Island Group.

Four Chinese navy vessels are also at Panganiban Reef, which is well within the country’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

March 25, 2021 - 10:15am

Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives urge the chamber to condemn and conduct an inquiry into the presence of Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef.

The Makabayan bloc expresses concern that the deployment of Chinese maritime militia ships in the area may lead to "another level of disrespect" to Philippine sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea.

"It is feared that China will intensify the harassment and human rights violations against the Filipino people and further deprive them of their rights over the natural resources in the Philippine territory," the lawmakers write.

March 24, 2021 - 10:38am

Chinese maritime ships swarming Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea might be a prelude to occupying the whole area, retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio says.

The retired magistrate recalls that the same incident happened to Mischief Reef, which is now a Chinese air and naval base.

"They started saying they just built fisherman shelter on Mischief Reef. Now Mischief Reef is an air and naval base. They call it their Pearl Harbor in the South China Sea," Carpio says in an interview with ANC's "Headstart" with Karen Davila.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo: DILG exec's remarks show need for higher standards for appointees
Robredo: DILG exec's remarks show need for higher standards for appointees
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"I know people from DILG and I'm sad that they have to be associated with this public official," Robredo said.
Headlines
fbfb
Johnson & Johnson applies for emergency use of single-dose jab in Philippines
Johnson & Johnson applies for emergency use of single-dose jab in Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
(Updated) Johnson & Johnson filed emergency use authorization last March 31, FDA Director General Eric Domingo said.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte appoints Gesmundo as new chief justice
Duterte appoints Gesmundo as new chief justice
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Associate Justice Alexander Gesmundo as the country’s new chief justice, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG exec says gov't 'willing to take criticism' but 'successful' containing COVID-19
DILG exec says gov't 'willing to take criticism' but 'successful' containing COVID-19
4 hours ago
"We're accepting the criticism, and we're doing our best. Again, this is a problem with no solution on hand. The vaccine could...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH: COVID-19 transmission in Metro Manila not yet slowing down
DOH: COVID-19 transmission in Metro Manila not yet slowing down
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 minutes ago
“No, the virus spread has not slowed down yet,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI files murder rap vs doctor over killing of retired CA justice Pizarro
NBI files murder rap vs doctor over killing of retired CA justice Pizarro
By Kristine Joy Patag | 44 minutes ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has filed a murder rap against a doctor in Pampanga over the brutal killing of retired...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines may reach 1M before end-April &mdash; OCTA Research
COVID-19 cases in Philippines may reach 1M before end-April — OCTA Research
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In a public briefing Monday, OCTA Research fellow Guido David said new cases may still climb to 11,000 to 12,000 a day “for...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmakers condemn continued Chinese presence at Julian Felipe Reef
Lawmakers condemn continued Chinese presence at Julian Felipe Reef
3 hours ago
"So hard-headed. The Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe reef should leave immediately. If they are fishing vessels as China...
Headlines
fbfb
SC: Judiciary employees now in 4th category of gov't priority list for COVID-19 vaccination
SC: Judiciary employees now in 4th category of gov't priority list for COVID-19 vaccination
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Employees and officials in the Judiciary are now at the fourth category on the government’s priority list for COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with