'Blatant falsehoods': DFA hits Chinese embassy remarks over presence of ships in Juan Felipe Reef
MANILA, Philippines — Backing Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, the Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday disputed claims by the Chinese embassy over the continuing stay of Chinese vessels in the Juan Felipe Reef, nearly a month since being detected in the West Philippine Sea.
Beijing claimed that the ships were only staying in the area, part of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, due to bad weather. It also denied that such were part of a maritime militia in the disputed waters.
But in a statement, the DFA called these as "blatant falsehoods" that sought to promote China's "expansive and illegitimate claims."
"The Department of Foreign Affairs strongly deplores the statement of the Chinese embassy spokesperson," the agency said.
Such comments came in the wake of a word war that dragged on between the embassy and Lorenzana, who reiterated last week his demand for the vessels to leave.
The Chinese Ambassador to the PH has a lot of explaining to do. There are still 44 Chinese vessels that are in Julian Felipe Reef. I am no fool. The weather has been good so far, so they have no reason to stay there. These vessels should be on their way out. Umalis na kayo diyan pic.twitter.com/7THOqXCmSu— Delfin Lorenzana (@del_lorenzana) April 3, 2021
In it, China said the Juan Felipe Reef had long been its "tradition fishing grounds" as part of its territory, which the DFA rejected.
"Tradition yields to law whether or not it is regarded as traditional fishing," it added, citing the Hague ruling in 2016 as "clearly the only norm applicable" in the situation.
Statement by Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines The Chinese Embassy has taken note of the...Posted by Chinese Embassy Manila on Saturday, 3 April 2021
China has repeatedly ignored the ruling which invalidated its nine-dash line claim in the waters. It has also continued its aggression there over the years, despite the Duterte administration's fostering of close ties with Beijing.
The DFA echoed Lorenzana's call that China withdraw its vessels in the area, vowing that it will file a diplomatic protest "for every day of delay."
It also denounced the embassy's calling of the defense chief's statement as "unprofessional."
"Chinese embassy officials are reminded that they are guests of the Philippine government," the DFA said, "and as guests, must at all times observe protocol and accord respect to Philippine government officials."
The ships in the Juan Felipe Reef were first spotted on March 7. There had been a series of calls for the vessels to leave, including a diplomatic protest from the DFA.
While Lorenzana and the DFA have been vocal in the matter, President Rodrigo Duterte has essentially kept mum over it.
Malacañang said the president had raised the issue to Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian, but he has remained with no comment in public to date. — Christian Deiparine
The United States Navy's Nimitz-class nuclear powered supercarrier USS John C. Stennis continues underway in the South China Sea.
The US Pacific Command just reported that it has received "cargo" from support ship USNS Rainier in the disputed waters.
The Department of Foreign Affairs says Chinese Embassy’s statement in response to DND Sec. Lorenzana “contained blatant falsehoods such as claims of adverse weather conditions when there were none and the supposed non-existence of maritime militia vessels” in Julian Felipe Reef.
"The continued deployment, lingering presence, and activities of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea and China’s tolerance thereof blatantly infringe upon Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction," the agency says.
DFA deplores Chinese Embassy Response to Secretary of Defense’s Statement— DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) April 5, 2021
Read the full statement below. pic.twitter.com/2s7BFvFDSK
"China should respect Philippine sovereignty over the Kalayaan Islands and its sovereign rights over its Exclusive Economic Zone as defined by [UN Convention on the Law of the Sea]," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says in response to the Chinese Embassy labelling his call for Chinese ships to leave the Julian Felipe Reef "perplexing."
The embassy also urged him to "avoid any unprofessional remarks which may further fan irrational emotions" over the South China Sea dispute.
"The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupty features in the West Philippine Sea," Lorenzana says, citing previous activity at Panatag Shoal.
The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea confirms that 44 Chinese maritime militia vessels remain moored, anchored and stationary at Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea as of March 29.
The task force also reports 115 Chinese ships have been monitored in Chigua (Kennan) Reef, 45 vessels in Pag-asa (Thitu) Island & other 50 vessels dispersed in Panganiban (Mischief), Kagitingan (Fiery Cross) and Zamora (Subi) Reefs, all within the Kalayaan Island Group.
Four Chinese navy vessels are also at Panganiban Reef, which is well within the country’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.
Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives urge the chamber to condemn and conduct an inquiry into the presence of Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef.
The Makabayan bloc expresses concern that the deployment of Chinese maritime militia ships in the area may lead to "another level of disrespect" to Philippine sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea.
"It is feared that China will intensify the harassment and human rights violations against the Filipino people and further deprive them of their rights over the natural resources in the Philippine territory," the lawmakers write.
Chinese maritime ships swarming Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea might be a prelude to occupying the whole area, retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio says.
The retired magistrate recalls that the same incident happened to Mischief Reef, which is now a Chinese air and naval base.
"They started saying they just built fisherman shelter on Mischief Reef. Now Mischief Reef is an air and naval base. They call it their Pearl Harbor in the South China Sea," Carpio says in an interview with ANC's "Headstart" with Karen Davila.
