Robredo says anti-Asian hate crimes 'deeply concerning, appalling'

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo called the increasing number of violent acts against people of Asian descent in the United States “appalling” as she asked US President Joe Biden to take steps to protect Asians and minority groups.

In a statement Monday, Robredo said the recent attacks against Asian Americans are “deeply concerning, and an appalling turn of events.”

“At a time when the world should come together in solidarity against the greater threat of the pandemic, Asians, some of them Filipinos, have been singled out as targets of rage and racial hatred,” Robredo said.

“This has contributed to a climate of growing fear in an atmosphere already made volatile by COVID-19,” she added.

Last week, a 65-year-old Filipina was brutally attacked on a sidewalk near Times Square in New York City by a man while making anti-Asian remarks. The man, who was out on parole for killing his mother, was arrested and charged with a hate crime.

The incident also sparked widespread outrage after bystanders from a nearby apartment building were seen just watching the attack and closing the door when the woman struggled to stand up.

In February, a 61-year-old Filipino was attacked with a box cutter on while riding the New York City subway.

The vice president stressed that “hatred has no place in any society that wishes to heal.”

“I am hopeful that the United States government, under the leadership of President Joseph R. Biden Jr., will help ensure the safety of all Asians and minority groups, even as it works to address the deeper issues of racism and racial violence,” Robredo said.

“Towards this common goal, we stand as allies of the American people, behind a long history of friendship and a shared commitment to upholding democratic values and the dignity of every human being,” she added.

Biden laid out plans last week to address racism against Asian-Americans, which include establishing a task force to tackle coronavirus-fueled xenophobia, creating a cross-agency justice department initiative to investigate anti-Asian violence, and increasing accessibility to data on hate crime.

Last week, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the violent attack against the elderly Filipina “will influence Philippine foreign policy.”

Between March 19, 2020 and Feb 28, 2021, the Stop AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) Hate received 3,795 incidents of discrimination perpetuated against Asian Americans