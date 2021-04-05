#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Let promise of salvation inspire us â€“ Duterte
In his Easter message, Duterte expressed hope that the celebration, which he described as a cornerstone of Christianity, would guide Filipinos as they pursue “shared aspirations for a better and safer future for our people.”
STAR/File

Let promise of salvation inspire us – Duterte

Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - April 5, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Easter offers an assurance of triumph over adversity, President Duterte said yesterday, as the Philippines wrestles with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and a surge in the number of infections.

In his Easter message, Duterte expressed hope that the celebration, which he described as a cornerstone of Christianity, would guide Filipinos as they pursue “shared aspirations for a better and safer future for our people.”

“Today, we are joined together in the spirit of victory through the resurrection of Christ. The glory of Easter gives us all a profound message of hope in the midst of suffering and an assurance of triumph over adversity,” Duterte said.

“As we collectively strive to overcome the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, I trust that the promise of salvation will inspire us to look ahead for new beginnings and move forward with stronger faith and compassion for others,” he added.

Easter, the most important celebration of Christians, commemorates Jesus Christ’s rising from the dead on the third day following his crucifixion. Filipino Christians, who constitute more than 80 percent of the Philippines’ population, celebrated Easter Sunday this year amid worries over the soaring number of COVID-19 infections and income losses caused by prolonged lockdowns.

To contain the spread of the more infectious COVID-19 variants, the Duterte administration placed Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal under the strictest quarantine starting March 29.

Last April 2, the Department of Health recorded in its daily tally 15,310 new cases.

The lockdown, which has limited the movement of more than 20 million people and disrupted the operations of several businesses, was supposed to end yesterday but was extended by one week. – Edith Regalado

PRESIDENT DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH records 11,028 new COVID-19 cases, total at 795,051
DOH records 11,028 new COVID-19 cases, total at 795,051
9 hours ago
The Philippines on Sunday saw 11,028 new coronavirus cases, nearly a week since the NCR Plus bubble was returned to Enhanced...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: DILG exec's remarks show need for higher standards for appointees
Robredo: DILG exec's remarks show need for higher standards for appointees
By Franco Luna | 12 hours ago
"I know people from DILG and I'm sad that they have to be associated with this public official," Robredo said.
Headlines
fbfb
Governors, mayors in high-risk areas allowed to get COVID-19 vaccine
Governors, mayors in high-risk areas allowed to get COVID-19 vaccine
By Franco Luna | 13 hours ago
This also comes after the Palace announced that the enhanced community quarantine in the bubble would be extended for one...
Headlines
fbfb
ECQ in &lsquo;NCR Plus&rsquo; extended for 1 week
play
ECQ in ‘NCR Plus’ extended for 1 week
1 day ago
Metro Manila and its surrounding provinces will be under enhanced community quarantine for one more week as the government...
Headlines
fbfb
Claim to West Philippine Sea stands on solid ground, Lorenzana stresses
Claim to West Philippine Sea stands on solid ground, Lorenzana stresses
9 hours ago
"The utter disregard by the Chinese Embassy in Manila of international law specially the UNCLOS to which China is a party...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Schools being prepped as isolation centers
Schools being prepped as isolation centers
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Public and private schools in Metro Manila are being prepared to serve as isolation centers, the Philippine Red Cross reported...
Headlines
fbfb
Lung Center reaches full capacity; cases near 800,000
Lung Center reaches full capacity; cases near 800,000
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
As COVID-19 cases in the country push to 800,000, another government hospital the Lung Center of the Philippines declared...
Headlines
fbfb
Voter registration still suspended
Voter registration still suspended
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Voter registration in the National Capital Region and nearby provinces remains suspended with the extension of the stricter...
Headlines
fbfb
CREATE to generate 1.4 million new jobs &ndash; lawmaker
CREATE to generate 1.4 million new jobs – lawmaker
1 hour ago
About 1.4 million new jobs will be generated in the next 10 years because of a newly enacted tax law designed to help pandemic-hit...
Headlines
fbfb
Caloocan congressman gets COVID-19
Caloocan congressman gets COVID-19
By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Another senior member of the House of Representatives has contracted COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with