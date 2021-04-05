#VACCINEWATCHPH
Voter registration still suspended
A woman has her biometrics taken during her registration at Comelec office in Quezon City on Feb. 4, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, file

Voter registration still suspended

Mayen Jaymalin (The Philippine Star) - April 5, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Voter registration in the National Capital Region and nearby provinces remains suspended with the extension of the stricter enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the NCR Plus bubble for another week, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced yesterday.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said aside from NCR, voter registration is still suspended in Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

Jimenez said voter registration would resume in other parts of the country from Monday to Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The poll body suspended voter registration in the NCR Plus after the imposition of a one-week ECQ.

On Saturday, the government extended the ECQ in NCR Plus areas until April 11 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The voter registration for the May 2022 general elections will run until Sept. 30.

Courts closed

Regional trial courts in areas placed under ECQ will remain closed, the Supreme Court (SC) said yesterday.

Acting Chief Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe issued an administrative circular extending the closure of courts in the NCR and nearby provinces.

Covered by the order are Court of Appeals, Court of Tax Appeals and Sandiganbayan.

“Court hearings are suspended during the ECQ period,” Bernabe said.

Heads of offices in the judiciary were reminded to maintain skeletal work force to attend to urgent matters, such as payroll of employees.

Following the extension of the ECQ in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) reminded all government agencies to adopt alternative work arrangements (AWAs) to limit the number of employees that would physically report for work.

“All heads of agencies are enjoined to study and rationalize the number of government employees to be present because lives are at stake here,” CSC Commissioner Aileen Lizada said yesterday.

“Please use videoconferencing and not require physical presence. No out of town team-buildings and no buffet dining. Please be more responsible,” she added.

Lizada said government agencies must adhere to the CSC’s previous issuances directing the adoption of AWAs depending on the level of quarantine restriction in their areas and the condition of their employees.

“Work from home is an option aside from skeleton work force. Let us protect our civil servants,” she said.

Under the CSC memorandum circular, government offices still under quarantine may choose from four types of AWAs: work-from-home, skeleton workforce, four-day or compressed workweek and staggered working hours.

The CSC said government agencies must provide the necessary medical assistance for employees infected with COVID-19. – Evelyn Macairan, Elizabeth Marcelo

