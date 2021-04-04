DOH records 11,028 new COVID-19 cases, total at 795,051

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Sunday saw 11,028 new coronavirus cases, nearly a week since the NCR Plus bubble was returned to Enhanced Community Quarantine.

This brings the country's overall count of infections to 795,051 by April 4. Active cases, meanwhile, saw a drop of 30,189 from 165,715 on Saturday.

Active cases: 135,526 or 17.0% of the total

135,526 or 17.0% of the total Recoveries: 41,205, bringing the number to 646,100

41,205, bringing the number to 646,100 Deaths: 2, or now 13,425 in total

What's new today?