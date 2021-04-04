Commuters queue for free bus rides from Philcoa to Cubao in Quezon City on March 30, 2021 due to limited public transportation amid the enhanced community quarantine.
DOH records 11,028 new COVID-19 cases, total at 795,051
(Philstar.com) - April 4, 2021 - 4:02pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Sunday saw 11,028 new coronavirus cases, nearly a week since the NCR Plus bubble was returned to Enhanced Community Quarantine.
This brings the country's overall count of infections to 795,051 by April 4. Active cases, meanwhile, saw a drop of 30,189 from 165,715 on Saturday.
- Active cases: 135,526 or 17.0% of the total
- Recoveries: 41,205, bringing the number to 646,100
- Deaths: 2, or now 13,425 in total
What's new today?
- Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan will remain under ECQ status for another week. Finance chief Carlos Dominguez III said local governments will receive the financial aid for those affected by Monday.
- The National Task Force against COVID-19 said mayors and governors in critical or high-risk areas can now be vaccinated. The move classifies them as healthcare frontliners, and puts them ahead of their initial scheduled priority.
- COVID-19 wards and emergency rooms at the Lung Center of the Philippines are now at full capacity. A spokesperson said walk-ins and uncoordinated transfer of infected from other facilities can no longer be accommodated. — Christian Deiparine
