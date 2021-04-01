Philippines enters April with 8,920 new COVID-19 cases, total at 756,199
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines saw 8,920 new coronavirus cases on the first day of April, after record-high increases under a surge that began last month.
Thursday's development pushed the country's overall count to 756,199. It is not clear yet if the additional infections already include results from antigen tests within 'NCR Plus,' which the Department of Health said would now be counted but has yet to say officially when.
Active cases: 138,948 or 18.4% of the total
Recoveries: 205, bringing the number to 603,948
Deaths: 6, or now 13,303 in total
What's new today?
- In March, the Philippines saw an increase of over 171,000 in its tally of COVID-19 cases. From the new cases on April 1, it appears that the surge has yet to slow down.
- A total of 738,913 Filipinos were vaccinated as of March 30, with 1,344 health workers who already got their second dose.
- Vice President Leni Robredo urged the DOH and the coronavirus task force to look into the shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients. — Christian Deiparine
