Philippines enters April with 8,920 new COVID-19 cases, total at 756,199

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines saw 8,920 new coronavirus cases on the first day of April, after record-high increases under a surge that began last month.

Thursday's development pushed the country's overall count to 756,199. It is not clear yet if the additional infections already include results from antigen tests within 'NCR Plus,' which the Department of Health said would now be counted but has yet to say officially when.

Active cases: 138,948 or 18.4% of the total

Recoveries: 205, bringing the number to 603,948

Deaths: 6, or now 13,303 in total

What's new today?