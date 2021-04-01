Government to run after illegal vaccine sellers

MANILA, Philippines — To go after unauthorized selling of COVID vaccines, the National Task Force (NTF) against COVID-19 has mobilized all intelligence units of the government to track down groups or individuals illegally selling vaccines.

NTF chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said the NTF is coordinating with the National Bureau of Investigation, National Intelligence Coordination Agency, Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippine and Philippine National Police to stop the proliferation of unauthorized vaccines.

The Bureau of Customs was tasked to go after smugglers of the COVID vaccines, Galvez said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed alarm over the proliferation of vaccines in the local market.

President Duterte warned persons who might take advantage of the pandemic to sell fake vaccines.

“We noticed this after the WHO issued a warning on the rampant availability of what we regard as fake vaccines,” Galvez said.

He said the NTF is looking at three firms tagged in the illegal activities.

“There are three companies that are now subject for investigation. When we conducted a background check, we found out that they are not authorized to distribute the vaccines,” he said.

Galvez expressed concern that there are groups trying to negotiate deals with some local government units (LGUs).

The Food and Drug Administration has not allowed the vaccines for commercial use. It has only allowed some brands for compassionate use or for emergency utilization, but not for commercial selling.

“I won’t say which vaccine, but there are three suppliers which we believe are not authorized. Their entry is somewhat spurious,” Galvez said.

The NTF warned LGUs against dealing with suppliers since the government has not issued permits for direct supply of COVID vaccines, he said. – Mayen Jaymalin, Paolo Romero