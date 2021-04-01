#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Government to run after illegal vaccine sellers
NTF chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said the NTF is coordinating with the National Bureau of Investigation, National Intelligence Coordination Agency, Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippine and Philippine National Police to stop the proliferation of unauthorized vaccines.
AFP/Eva Marie Uzcategui

Government to run after illegal vaccine sellers

Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - April 1, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — To go after unauthorized selling of COVID vaccines, the National Task Force (NTF) against COVID-19 has mobilized all intelligence units of the government to track down groups or individuals illegally selling vaccines.

NTF chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said the NTF is coordinating with the National Bureau of Investigation, National Intelligence Coordination Agency, Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippine and Philippine National Police to stop the proliferation of unauthorized vaccines.

The Bureau of Customs was tasked to go after smugglers of the COVID vaccines, Galvez said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed alarm over the proliferation of vaccines in the local market.

President Duterte warned persons who might take advantage of the pandemic to sell fake vaccines.

“We noticed this after the WHO issued a warning on the rampant availability of what we regard as fake vaccines,” Galvez said.

He said the NTF is looking at three firms tagged in the illegal activities.

“There are three companies that are now subject for investigation. When we conducted a background check, we found out that they are not authorized to distribute the vaccines,” he said.

Galvez expressed concern that there are groups trying to negotiate deals with some local government units (LGUs).

The Food and Drug Administration has not allowed the vaccines for commercial use. It has only allowed some brands for compassionate use or for emergency utilization, but not for commercial selling.

“I won’t say which vaccine, but there are three suppliers which we believe are not authorized. Their entry is somewhat spurious,” Galvez said.

The NTF warned LGUs against dealing with suppliers since the government has not issued permits for direct supply of COVID vaccines, he said. – Mayen Jaymalin, Paolo Romero

COVID-19 VACCINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
With 6,128 new infections, COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climb to 747,288
With 6,128 new infections, COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climb to 747,288
8 hours ago
The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 6,128 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 747,28...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG told: Act on reported lockdown enforcement vs delivery riders, people ordering food
DILG told: Act on reported lockdown enforcement vs delivery riders, people ordering food
7 hours ago
"DILG should ensure that all quarantine guidelines are properly observed by our law enforcers, which includes allowing vital...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte, close to tears, warns of bleak months ahead
Duterte, close to tears, warns of bleak months ahead
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Weeks after saying that Filipinos will prevail over the pandemic, President Duterte warned of “bleak months” ahead...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese ships remain in Julian Felipe Reef, disperse to other West Philippine Sea areas
Chinese ships remain in Julian Felipe Reef, disperse to other West Philippine Sea areas
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea reported that 115 Chinese militia ships have been located in Chigua (Kennan)...
Headlines
fbfb
Mass vaccinations are seen to start by May. Here's how to get the jab done
Mass vaccinations are seen to start by May. Here's how to get the jab done
By Christian Deiparine | 4 hours ago
Vaccinations for the general public could begin by May, if government's timeline of the jabs' delivery are met. But what exactly...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Lugaw is essential commodity &ndash; Palace
Lugaw is essential commodity – Palace
1 hour ago
Rice porridge or lugaw, or any food item for that matter, is considered “an essential good,” Malacanang said yesterday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Poor contact tracing in March &ndash; Magalong
Poor contact tracing in March – Magalong
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
There was no effective contact tracing done in March when the nation saw an unprecedented surge in coronavirus infections,...
Headlines
fbfb
Business sector OK with 1 more week of ECQ
Business sector OK with 1 more week of ECQ
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The private sector can take another week of enhanced community quarantine for Metro Manila and neighboring areas to ensure...
Headlines
fbfb
Ayuda used for 2022 polls can&rsquo;t be avoided &ndash; DILG
Ayuda used for 2022 polls can’t be avoided – DILG
By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
The government cannot avoid the politicization of the cash or in-kind assistance in connection with the 2022 elections, Department...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Private sector vaccine procurement must follow priority list&rsquo;
‘Private sector vaccine procurement must follow priority list’
By Rudy Santos | 1 hour ago
The priority list for COVID-19 inoculation should be upheld even if the private sector is allowed to import vaccines, an adviser...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with