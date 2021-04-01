Antigen test not for screening purposes — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) clarified yesterday that the antigen test results of which will now be included in the daily tally of COVID-19 cases cannot be used for ”screening purposes” for work and travel.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the use of antigen test is “purposive” or to scale up identification of those who are infected with SARS-CoV-2.

It will also be used among those who have symptoms and for those who got exposed or were contacts of a confirmed positive case.

“This can hasten and facilitate our response on the ground so that we can cut the transmission of the virus,” Vergeire added.

The daily tally for COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region and its neighboring provinces may rise further as the DOH said that the positive results of the rapid antigen tests will be included in the data.

At a press briefing yesterday, Vergeire noted the antigen test results will be “officially reported” as part of the “outbreak response” for COVID-19.

“It was part of measures that we will implement, as discussed in the IATF, so that we will have a more dynamic response,” she claimed, referring to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

She said that under existing guidelines, it is part of protocols that if there is an outbreak or sudden surge in cases to use antigen test as “confirmatory tests.”

The DOH meanwhile appealed to COVID-19 testing laboratories not to stop operations during Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Black Saturday and Easter Sunday.

According to Vergeire, they issued a memorandum to DOH regional directors to make sure that there is “continuity of operations of all of our laboratories” through the Holy Week.– Cecille Suerte Felipe