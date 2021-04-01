#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Antigen test not for screening purposes â DOH
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the use of antigen test is “purposive” or to scale up identification of those who are infected with SARS-CoV-2.
STAR/File

Antigen test not for screening purposes — DOH

Sheila Crisostomo (The Philippine Star) - April 1, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) clarified yesterday that the antigen test results of which will now be included in the daily tally of COVID-19 cases cannot be used for ”screening purposes” for work and travel.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the use of antigen test is “purposive” or to scale up identification of those who are infected with SARS-CoV-2.

It will also be used among those who have symptoms and for those who got exposed or were contacts of a confirmed positive case.

“This can hasten and facilitate our response on the ground so that we can cut the transmission of the virus,” Vergeire added.

The daily tally for COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region and its neighboring provinces may rise further as the DOH said that the positive results of the rapid antigen tests will be included in the data.

At a press briefing yesterday, Vergeire noted the antigen test results will be “officially reported” as part of the “outbreak response” for COVID-19.

“It was part of measures that we will implement, as discussed in the IATF, so that we will have a more dynamic response,” she claimed, referring to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

She said that under existing guidelines, it is part of protocols that if there is an outbreak or sudden surge in cases to use antigen test as “confirmatory tests.”

The DOH meanwhile appealed to COVID-19 testing laboratories not to stop operations during Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Black Saturday and Easter Sunday.

According to Vergeire, they issued a memorandum to DOH regional directors to make sure that there is “continuity of operations of all of our laboratories” through the Holy Week.– Cecille Suerte Felipe

COVID-19 TESTING DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
With 6,128 new infections, COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climb to 747,288
With 6,128 new infections, COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climb to 747,288
8 hours ago
The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 6,128 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 747,28...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG told: Act on reported lockdown enforcement vs delivery riders, people ordering food
DILG told: Act on reported lockdown enforcement vs delivery riders, people ordering food
6 hours ago
"DILG should ensure that all quarantine guidelines are properly observed by our law enforcers, which includes allowing vital...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte, close to tears, warns of bleak months ahead
Duterte, close to tears, warns of bleak months ahead
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Weeks after saying that Filipinos will prevail over the pandemic, President Duterte warned of “bleak months” ahead...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese ships remain in Julian Felipe Reef, disperse to other West Philippine Sea areas
Chinese ships remain in Julian Felipe Reef, disperse to other West Philippine Sea areas
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea reported that 115 Chinese militia ships have been located in Chigua (Kennan)...
Headlines
fbfb
Mass vaccinations are seen to start by May. Here's how to get the jab done
Mass vaccinations are seen to start by May. Here's how to get the jab done
By Christian Deiparine | 4 hours ago
Vaccinations for the general public could begin by May, if government's timeline of the jabs' delivery are met. But what exactly...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Foreign employers required to pay for OFW vaccination
Foreign employers required to pay for OFW vaccination
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
For the protection of overseas Filipino workers, the government is requiring foreign countries and employers to ensure that...
Headlines
fbfb
Government to run after illegal vaccine sellers
Government to run after illegal vaccine sellers
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
To go after unauthorized selling of COVID vaccines, the National Task Force against COVID-19 has mobilized all intelligence...
Headlines
fbfb
No April fool: LPG prices down
No April fool: LPG prices down
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Retailers of liquefied petroleum gas will reduce prices in April on account of the reduction of global prices.
Headlines
fbfb
New concession agreement signed with Manila Water &ndash; Guevarra
New concession agreement signed with Manila Water – Guevarra
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra yesterday said a new water concession agreement has been signed between the government...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines slips in global gender equality
Philippines slips in global gender equality
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippines slipped a notch in the global ranking on gender equality, highlighting the pandemic’s consequence on...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with