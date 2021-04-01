Spread the faith, Catholics told

MANILA, Philippines — Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines Bishop Charles Brown yesterday urged the faithful to help spread the word of Jesus Christ as the Catholic Church marks its 500th year in the Philippines.

“The love of Christ made present in every celebration of the Holy Mass impels us to proclaim the Gospel we have received it to all the world. It is in sharing the gift of faith with others that we can best express our thanksgiving to God,” Brown said in a short message to the Diocese of Maasin, site of the first mass in the country.

Meanwhile, Bishop Precioso Cantillas reminded the Filipino faithful about the love and sacrifices of Jesus Christ even as he took an apparent swipe at people who failed to consider religious activities as essential amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“Situations when our faith is challenged like in this time of COVID-19 pandemic when going to mass is not considered as essential to man by those making the decisions for the public health of society, which is contrary to the clear teachings of Jesus and his church,” he said.

Cantillas added that some people seemed to have “betrayed Jesus Christ” when authorities failed to consider religious gatherings as essential.

“Some of these moments and instances that we might have betrayed Jesus are those when we might not have made the Holy Mass and our faithful participation and celebration of it as the most important activity of our life,” Cantillas said.

Observe Lent online

Sen. Imee Marcos rallied the Filipino Catholic community to maintain the same level of religious dedication and hope during the observance of Holy Week.

“Not even this pandemic can take away our Filipino traditions of faith – Pasyong Mahal, procession and the Senakulo, Bisita Iglesia, Via Crucis, The Seven Last Words and Easter mass. We will simply worship at home, or online or wherever we can be alone and quiet with the Lord,” Marcos said.

Marcos noted that group singing during masses can now be done on open mike via Zoom, allowing active participation among devout Catholics cloistered at home.