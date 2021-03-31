Import vaccines at will? Galvez insists on tripartite deal

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte has said he is allowing the private sector to import COVID-19 vaccines “at will,” but Malacañang clarified that the national government would still be involved in all purchases because it would shoulder indemnification for cases of adverse effects.

In his televised address Monday night, Duterte said vaccine deliveries to poor nations are put on hold as some countries scramble for COVID-19 jabs.

“We cannot do anything about it. My decision is I have ordered (vaccine czar) Secretary (Carlito) Galvez to sign any and all documents that would allow the private sector to import at will,” the President said.

“Maski magkano o ilan ang gusto nilang ipasok OK sa akin. Tayong gobyerno, ito lang ang nakuha natin, ito lang rin ang ibinigay (Regardless of the amount or the quantity they would like to import, that’s fine with me. We in the government were only able to get this much so we can only give this much),” he added.

Officials, however, clarified that all COVID-19 procurements would still be covered by tripartite deals with the national government and the vaccine suppliers.

“The importation will still be done through the tripartite agreement. Why? Because all of these are only covered by emergency use authorization. There is no approval yet for commercial use for any vaccine,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.

“The signature of the government is still important because of the indemnity provision of our law that was passed recently by our Congress. If there are side effects, the government will pay (the indemnity),” he added.

Roque advised members of the private sector who wish to import vaccines to inform the government about their intention so it can prepare the tripartite agreement.

Galvez said the processes involved in the importation of vaccines would be faster because of the completion of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021.

“Before, it was a bit slow because we do not have the IRR yet,” Galvez said.

“The directive of the President is to make the process faster. There should be no delay so there would be no perceptions that we are controlling the procurement,” he added.

Galvez reiterated that private firms are not supposed to profit from the vaccines because the jabs are not yet approved for commercial use and the government would be required to pay the indemnities if the vaccine turns out to have serious side effects.

Under the law, those who are carrying out the vaccination are immune from suit except in cases of misconduct and gross negligence.

In his address, Duterte also warned the private sector against selling fake COVID-19 vaccines.

“I’m just warning you, do not commit that mistake of adding to the sufferings of Filipinos,” the President said.

“Pupulutin ka talaga kung saan. Hindi ako nagbibiro. Pupulutin ka...kung saan ka maitapon (You’ll end up somewhere. I am not joking. You will be thrown somewhere),” he added.

Duterte said businesses may produce counterfeit candies but not medicines during the pandemic.

“It’s up to you. If you want it, if it’s your time, go ahead. I will search for you and give you what you deserve. That’s the way of the world. You cannot prevent these kinds of crimes,” he added.

Senators elated

Senators welcomed Duterte’s pronouncement. “I welcome and laud President Duterte’s decision to allow private entities to import COVID-19 vaccines ‘at will,’ particularly for their workers, subject to existing laws and regulations. This is pursuant to our whole-of-nation approach to defeat the pandemic by enjoining everyone to contribute in our collective efforts,” Sen. Bong Go, committee on health chairman, said.

“I’m one of those who proposed this to the President and to Galvez the other day to speed up vaccine rollout. Let’s help each other fight COVID-19. It’s a fight of the nation, not just the government,” he said.

“Many of those in the private sector have direct contacts with vaccine providers. We can give them greater opportunity to help if we speed up the process and help them comply with the requirements. Let’s not make it difficult for them so that the purchase of vaccines for the people won’t be delayed,” he said. Go said that once inoculated, workers and employees would be more productive.

Sen. Joel Villanueva said the private sector has the money and the DOH-NTF’s only equity is its power to speedily approve the tripartite agreement.

“Let’s not place the private sector requests (to procure vaccines) in a 14-day quarantine. Their offer should be treated like vaccines about to expire,” Villanueva said.

“By injecting their workers with vaccines to protect them from the virus and save their lives, the private sector is also injecting life into the economy. Because of all kinds of economic stimulus, the best is still the vaccine,” he said.

“Our appeal is for the government to encourage more private firms to procure vaccines for their workers, and a sign of good faith would be the expedited processing of tripartite agreements,” he added.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson described Duterte’s move as “the President’s best birthday gift to himself.”

The next challenge, he said, is compliance with his instructions by concerned health authorities.

“Had the order been issued at the time when the private sector was clamoring to be allowed to procure their own vaccines, subject to the usual existing regulations and protocols issued by the World Health Organization, by now the country would likely have been vaccinating en masse and nearing herd immunity, thanks in large part to the private sector,” Lacson said.

Sen. Grace Poe also said the faster the country inoculates, “the quicker we can rev up the economy from the slump.”

“Every dose the private sector purchases means a dose saved by the government, which must be channeled to the priority sectors. With their resources and manpower, companies can augment vaccine supply and scale up the administration of doses to benefit our people,” Poe said.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri also lauded Duterte’s move. “The private sector has the resources to order the vaccines for their work force, who can be considered economic frontliners and are important for jumpstarting the economy. This will also prevent any more loss of jobs that could happen through continuous ECQ lockdowns,” Zubiri said.

He said mass vaccination would greatly help the economy emerge from recession.

“Look at Israel, which has the most efficient roll-out of the vaccines in the world. Life for them has slowly gone back to normal as they have started to achieve herd immunity amongst their population,” he said.

“Watch out for the entry of fake vaccines!” Sen. Imee Marcos said, while expressing support for the President’s position.

“Truly, there is hope that more Filipinos can be vaccinated at the soonest possible time, now that private companies can freely purchase vaccines,” Marcos said.

Government responsibility

Sen. Risa Hontiveros said the President’s pronouncement was a relief but maintained that the government cannot just pass on to the private sector and local government the responsibility of undertaking a vaccination program.

“From the start, we’ve been calling for a whole of society approach in the COVID-19 pandemic response. The private sector has proven itself to be a valuable partner, especially given the government’s failures,” Hontiveros said.

Ang Probinsiyano party-list Rep. Ronnie Ong said the government should implement President Duterte’s order as soon as possible.

“This instruction by the President for the National Task Force Against COVID-19 to sign any and all documents that has something to do with private sector procurement must be carried out without delay,” Ong said.

Ong also recommended that a special NTF team be created to oversee the smooth and unrestricted private sector procurement while ensuring full compliance with the provisions of the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021 (RA 11525).

Duterte’s marching order, according to him, “should stop the NTF from making all sorts of excuses just to be able to assert control over the purchase and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines.”

In anticipation of full scale vaccine rollout in the coming days, the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. yesterday called on all Filipinos “to know and have” their PhilHealth Identification Number (PIN) ready, saying this is a requirement when getting their COVID-19 vaccines.

The requirement is stipulated in Department Memorandum 2021-0099, entitled “Interim Omnibus Guidelines for the Implementation of the National Vaccine Deployment Plan for COVID-19.”

“In order to avoid delays and problems during vaccination, we encourage our members to know and keep their PIN,” noted PhilHealth president and CEO Dante Gierran.

“Those who do not know their PIN or not yet registered with PhilHealth, they should coordinate with any PhilHealth office or call us so we can provide them their PIN or facilitate their registration,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism (DOT) is appealing for inclusion of tourism workers in the priority list for vaccination so they would be safe once borders are reopened to foreign travelers.

“By asking all tourism workers to be included in the priority of the vaccination program, we will be able to welcome visitors safely to our destinations and prepare as well for strong rebound when travel restrictions ease in the next months in our key source markets,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat told The STAR. The request was relayed to Galvez. – Cecille Suerte-Felipe, Sheila Crisostomo, Elijah Rosales, Delon Porcalla, Paolo Romero