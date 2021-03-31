#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Higher electric bills in April
Meralco’s initial projections showed the possibility of higher generation charge next month due to increase in WESM prices, Meralco vice president and head of corporate communications Joe Zaldarriaga said in a statement.
STAR/File

Higher electric bills in April

Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - March 31, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Customers of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) may see higher electricity bills in April as supply constraints pushed wholesale electricity spot market (WESM) prices up.

Meralco’s initial projections showed the possibility of higher generation charge next month due to increase in WESM prices, Meralco vice president and head of corporate communications Joe Zaldarriaga said in a statement.

“Luzon peak demand increased by more than 900 megawatts in March due to warmer temperature and large capacities on outage persisted, remaining in excess of 3,400 MW on the average,” Zaldarriaga said.

Based on current prices, daily Luzon load-weighted average price (LWAP) reached P8 per kilowatt-hour during the week of March 1 and P9 per kwh during the week of March 15. Last February, the daily LWAP was below P3 per kwh, Zaldarriaga said.

Meralco’s assessment mirrors the observation of the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP), the country’s spot market operator.

Earlier, IEMOP said it observed higher WESM prices, reaching an average of P4.23 per kwh as of March 17 as the warmer weather and looser restrictions pushed up demand while outage of power plants reduced supply. This is higher compared with the previous billing month’s P2.22 per kwh.

The market operator said this was largely attributed to the gradual surge in demand as the economy continues to recover from quarantine restrictions and as changes in the weather ensue due to the approaching dry season, as well as generator outages.

As a result of hotter temperature and outage of plants, IEMOP revised its summer outlook, projecting higher average spot market prices between P2.22 per kwh and P5.10 per kwh in April, P2.69 per kwh and P6.94 per kwh in May and P2.65 per kwh and P7.42 per kwh in June.

With the anticipated hike in electricity rates, Meralco urged consumers to conserve energy as consumption normally increases during the summer season.

“We encourage our customers to practice energy efficiency initiatives at home as the summer season may bring an increase in residential electricity consumption by up to 40 percent versus average consumption during the cool months of January and February,” Zaldarriaga said.

The April projection comes after Meralco slashed power rates for the second straight month in March.

MERALCO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines logs 9,296 more coronavirus infections, caseload now at 741,181
Philippines logs 9,296 more coronavirus infections, caseload now at 741,181
8 hours ago
The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 9,296 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 741,181....
Headlines
fbfb
Crotch groping: Palace defends Duterte
play
Crotch groping: Palace defends Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Malacañang yesterday defended President Duterte from critics who accused him of deceiving the public about his birthday...
Headlines
fbfb
'Naubos na ang luha ko': Duterte admits he's having a hard time dealing with pandemic
'Naubos na ang luha ko': Duterte admits he's having a hard time dealing with pandemic
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
Weeks after saying that Filipinos would prevail over the pandemic, President Rodrigo Duterte warned of "bleak months" ahead...
Headlines
fbfb
'Very basic' hospital command center setup leaves it unreachable amid COVID-19 surge
'Very basic' hospital command center setup leaves it unreachable amid COVID-19 surge
By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
A command center created to refer COVID-19 patients to hospitals has apparently been unreachable at times during the current...
Headlines
fbfb
Familiar transport woes show no lessons learned from last ECQ
Familiar transport woes show no lessons learned from last ECQ
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"It's simple mathematics. Why would they go out if they won't earn?"
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Claire dela Fuente, OPM icon, 62
Claire dela Fuente, OPM icon, 62
40 minutes ago
Singer and entrepreneur Claire dela Fuente died yesterday morning due to cardiac arrest, her family said. She was 62.
Headlines
fbfb
Higher electric bills in April
Higher electric bills in April
By Danessa Rivera | 40 minutes ago
Customers of Manila Electric Co. may see higher electricity bills in April as supply constraints pushed wholesale electricity...
Headlines
fbfb
No significant evidence Ivermectin can help vs COVID-19, WHO warns
No significant evidence Ivermectin can help vs COVID-19, WHO warns
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
Allowing the use of Ivermectin as a possible treatment for COVID-19 could lead to "false confidence" for those who take it,...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH to include antigen test results in 'NCR Plus' COVID-19 count
DOH to include antigen test results in 'NCR Plus' COVID-19 count
5 hours ago
Antigen test results for COVID-19 in the 'NCR Plus' area will now be included in the Philippines' overall count of infections,...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace says ECQ extension a 'last resort'
Palace says ECQ extension a 'last resort'
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
Extending the lockdown in Metro Manila and four nearby provinces is the "absolute last resort," Malacañang said Tuesday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with