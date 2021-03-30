#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Don't buy COVID-19 vaccines online, FDA tells public
Frontliners get inoculated with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine during the continuation of vaccination for health workers and frontliners at Marikina Sports Complex on March 24, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Don't buy COVID-19 vaccines online, FDA tells public

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 30, 2021 - 3:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s Food and Drug Administration warned the public against buying COVID-19 vaccines online as legitimate shots could be accessed only through the government’s vaccination program.

In a briefing Tuesday, FDA Deputy Director General Oscar Gutierrez Jr. said vaccines sold online are “falsified and fake.”

“They should not patronized by anybody. Otherwise, they are only giving their money to the criminals,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez said that fake vaccines could be adulterated or contaminated with hazardous substances that could cause severe disease, permanent disability or death. Fake vaccines are also “ineffective and give false sense of protection.”

“As of now, there are no fake vaccines in the Philippines yet that’s why we are trying to prevent their entry into our supply chain,” he said.

The FDA official also said the public should not get COVID-19 jabs from marketplaces or drug outlets. COVID-19 vaccines cannot be also purchased from private clinics for now because the regulatory agency only issued emergency use authorizations.

Only the vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Gamaleya Research Institute are authorized for emergency use locally.

“As long as the public receives their vaccinations from DOH authorized vaccination site and the vaccines are given by licensed health practitioners, they can be confident they are receiving genuine vaccines,” Gutierrez said.

How to spot fake vaccines?

Gutierrez said that there are times “a laboratory test is the only way to identify the difference” between authentic and fake vaccines. But he enumerated ways to spot fake counterfeit COVID-19 shots.

  • The vaccine is not correctly labelled or not labelled at all
  • It has an out-of-date or missing expiry date
  • It does not contain information on how to store the vaccine
  • The packaging looks poorly constructed or appears to have been altered
  • There are spelling or grammatical errors on the packaging or instructions
  • The vial is dirty or scratched
  • The cap has dents or is broken
  • The rubber seal is already punctured
  • For products that need to be diluted, the color changes or solution becomes cloudy.
  • There also foreign matters inside the vial

The distribution, marketing and sale of any unregistered COVID-19 vaccine in the country is prohibited under the FDA Act of 2009. 

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Almost back to zero': Duterte reverts 6 provinces to GCQ, MECQ
'Almost back to zero': Duterte reverts 6 provinces to GCQ, MECQ
17 hours ago
Several parts of the country will return to stricter quarantine status by April, President Rodrigo Duterte announced on ...
Headlines
fbfb
Crotch groping: Palace defends Duterte
play
Crotch groping: Palace defends Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday defended President Duterte from critics who accused him of deceiving the public about his birthday...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to allow private firms to import COVID-19 vaccines themselves
Duterte to allow private firms to import COVID-19 vaccines themselves
17 hours ago
"I have ordered [Secretary Carlito] Galvez to sign any document that will allow the private sector to import (vaccines) at...
Headlines
fbfb
Familiar transport woes show no lessons learned from last ECQ
Familiar transport woes show no lessons learned from last ECQ
By Franco Luna | 19 hours ago
"It's simple mathematics. Why would they go out if they won't earn?"
Headlines
fbfb
Palace slams criticism of Duterte's birthday party photographs
Palace slams criticism of Duterte's birthday party photographs
1 day ago
"Acting poor for your birthday photo ops when you're not really poor is just mocking those who truly have nothing to put on...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Contact tracing in Philippines, inadequate from the start, has deteriorated
Contact tracing in Philippines, inadequate from the start, has deteriorated
By Xave Gregorio | 11 minutes ago
"Only members of the household are being contact-traced. So, technically, there’s no contact tracing."
Headlines
fbfb
CHED eyes more universities as vaccination centers
CHED eyes more universities as vaccination centers
19 minutes ago
More universities could soon become sites for the country's COVID-19 vaccination program, the Commission on Higher Education...
Headlines
fbfb
'ECQ Plus?' IATF meets on Saturday, but Roque says extension is 'last resort'
'ECQ Plus?' IATF meets on Saturday, but Roque says extension is 'last resort'
37 minutes ago
The government’s coronavirus task force will meet on Saturday to discuss whether the Enhanced Community Quarantine status...
Headlines
fbfb
'Naubos na ang luha ko': Duterte admits he's having a hard time dealing with pandemic
'Naubos na ang luha ko': Duterte admits he's having a hard time dealing with pandemic
By Alexis Romero | 58 minutes ago
Weeks after saying that Filipinos would prevail over the pandemic, President Rodrigo Duterte warned of "bleak months" ahead...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs 9,296 more coronavirus infections, caseload now at 741,181
Philippines logs 9,296 more coronavirus infections, caseload now at 741,181
59 minutes ago
The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 9,296 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 741,181....
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with