Immigration scales down operations in 'NCR Plus' offices

MANILA, Philippines — Bureau of Immigration offices in Metro Manila and four nearby provinces will be operating in reduced capacity while under enhanced community quarantine, the agency said Tuesday.

The bureau said Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente issued an advisory ordering BI offices in Metro Manila, Laguna, Rizal, Cavite and Bulacan to operate on skeleton workforce under shortened hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until April 4 “or until the ECQ is lifted.”

This covers the BI main office in Intramuros, Manila and satellite and extension offices in Makati, Pasay, Taguig, Las Piñas and Quezon City, including its student visa office.

The bureau also has filed offices in Dasmariñas City, Cavite; Santa Rosa City, Laguna; and Taytay City, Rizal.

Metro Manila and the four provinces, under the so called NCR+ Bubble, reverted to ECQ for a week to reduce the alarming spike of COVID-19 cases in the country. The Department of Health recommended extending the ECQ period for another week, but assessment will still be made before the period ends on April 4.

Morente has also instructed officials and employees who are pregnant, and who are with immune deficiency, comorbidity and other serious health problems to render work from their homes.

The BI chief however stressed that personnel assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will continue to report for duty, rotating three shifts daily, to ensure unhampered services and processing of international flights.

Morente added: “Nonetheless, we have also instructed our port operations division (POD) to temporarily reduce the number of its personnel reporting for duty in each shift and lessen the number of their duty days until such time that the surge of the coronavirus is contained.”

The move follows the Civil Aeronautics Board’s 1,500 a day cap for inbound passengers from abroad at the NAIA until April 18. — Kristine Joy Patag